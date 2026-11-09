China offers scholarships to Kenyan students: Qualification, deadline and how to apply

The Chinese government has offered 15 fully-funded scholarships to Kenyan students and for those interested, here is what you need to know.

Kenyan students aiming to advance their higher education in China have been presented with a fresh opportunity following the announcement of 15 fully-funded government scholarships for the 2027/2028 academic year.

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The competitive bilateral awards cover undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degree programmes across various Chinese universities.

The Ministry of Education confirmed receipt of the official notification from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, noting that it will serve as the exclusive dispatching authority for the scholarship programme in Kenya. Prospective candidates must submit their complete applications and supporting credentials by 5:00 p.m on November 18, 2026.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya reiterated the call, urging qualified citizens to apply strictly through the national education ministry.

Academic and Age Criteria

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Eligibility requirements vary according to the level of study:

Undergraduate Studies: Applicants must be under 25 years of age and hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent. Candidates must have completed high school within the past three years and demonstrated academic strength in subjects tied to their desired discipline.

Master’s Programmes: Candidates must be under 35 years old and hold a bachelor’s degree with at least Second-Class Honours (Upper Division).

PhD Programmes: Applicants must be under 40 years old and hold an applicable master’s degree from an accredited institution.

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In addition, undergraduate applicants must take the online China Scholastic Competence Assessment (CSCA) scheduled for December 19, 2026. The examination includes mandatory tests in Mathematics and Chinese Language, alongside elective evaluations in Physics and Chemistry depending on course requirements. A valid CSCA score is compulsory for undergraduate consideration.

Application Procedures and Submission Details

Before applying for funding, candidates are required to secure pre-admission offers from their target Chinese universities. Formal scholarship registration must then be completed online via the China Scholarship Council portal (www.campuschina.org), selecting Program Category Type A under Agency Number 4041.

Required documentation includes certified academic certificates, transcripts, a valid passport copy, a medical clearance via the Foreigner Physical Examination Form, and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct. Foreign academic qualifications must be officially equated by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Applicants must also provide a detailed study or research outline—a minimum of 200 words for undergraduate applicants and at least 800 words for postgraduate candidates. Master’s and doctoral applicants must additionally attach two recommendation letters from professors or associate professors.

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Hard copies of the online submission summary, completed standard application forms, certified personal identification, and academic files must be delivered to the Ministry of Education. Packages can be mailed to the Director of Higher Education, P.O. Box 9583–00200, Nairobi, or submitted in person at Telposta Towers, 27th Floor, Room 2701.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for preliminary interviews and written tests administered jointly with the Chinese Embassy.

The embassy has cautioned the public against third-party intermediaries, reiterating that the Ministry of Education remains the only authorized processing body for the bilateral programme.

Public submissions must be routed directly through the designated Ministry and will undergo an initial screening phase, according to a statement released by the Embassy.

Officials cautioned that candidates are fully accountable for the accuracy of their submitted documentation. Any attempt to present falsified or misleading information will lead to immediate and permanent disqualification.