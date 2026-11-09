VIDEO: Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisely Rotich, Deputy Grace Cheserek Nearly Trade Blows at Public Event

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his deputy, Grace Cheserek, were involved in a heated confrontation.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his deputy, Grace Cheserek, were involved in a heated confrontation.

The leaders who have fallen out politically almost fought at a public gathering, where they traded harsh words against each other.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his deputy, Grace Cheserek, were involved in a heated confrontation during a public gathering in Kapyego on Sunday, November 8.

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The seemingly irreconcilable duo clashed following a disagreement over speeches.

The incident unfolded after Rotich appeared irritated by the length of Cheserek's address and repeatedly interrupted her, demanding that she leave the podium as the exchange became increasingly tense.

“Sit down, stop this childish behaviour. Sit down, take that childishness elsewhere. You’re doing a lot of talking, yet you haven’t contributed any money,” Rotich was heard telling his deputy.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich.

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However, Cheserek stood her ground, insisting that she had the right to address the gathering and should be allowed to complete her remarks without interruption.

“Please let me finish my speech, Governor. You did not bring me here. I will continue speaking, and I will say it all,” she responded.

During her address, Cheserek turned her attention to the county government's performance, accusing Rotich's administration of neglecting essential services, particularly in the health and education sectors.

She further questioned the administration's approach to winning public support, alleging that it was more focused on distributing handouts than providing lasting solutions to the challenges facing residents.

Governor Rotich, Deputy Cheserek nearly come to blows

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The disagreement intensified towards the end of Cheserek's speech, with Rotich reportedly instructing his security personnel to remove her from the podium.

Footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed the deputy governor attempting to take hold of the governor's microphone before one of his security officers stepped in and escorted her away.

Drama as Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich engages his deputy in a heated exchange, telling her, “Enda huko umekuwa mjinga. Enda ukae chini.” https://t.co/oc8JoTi5BE — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) November 9, 2026

The confrontation attracted mixed reactions from residents attending the empowerment forum. Some members of the audience were heard cheering Rotich while dismissing Cheserek's criticism of his administration.

Previous Public Clash Between Rotich and Cheserek

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The latest incident adds to a series of public disagreements between the two county leaders, who have previously clashed over recognition and their respective roles in county leadership.

On August 1, 2026, the pair had another disagreement during the launch of the translated Marakwet Bible in Tot, Marakwet East, an event attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

During the ceremony, Rotich introduced members of his county executive and other government officials before inviting Kericho Governor Eric Mutai to address the gathering without acknowledging Cheserek.

The omission appeared to anger the deputy governor, who subsequently stood up, took the microphone and demanded to be recognised.