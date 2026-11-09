Regina Re’s Mother’s Murder: Detectives Probe Claims of Blood Cleaning, 3 Knives Washed in Suspected Evidence Tampering

Investigators are looking into claims of blood being wiped from the house, clothing allegedly hidden after the incident and items suspected to have been washed in an attempt to remove possible evidence.

The murder investigation involving 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia has taken a new turn, with detectives examining allegations that her daughter, actress Regina Re, her son Alton Jimmy Macharia and granddaughter attempted to interfere with evidence at the scene.

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Investigators are looking into claims of blood being wiped from the house, clothing allegedly hidden after the incident and items suspected to have been washed in an attempt to remove possible evidence.

Dorita was found with multiple injuries at her Loresho Ridge home on the night of October 30, just two days after celebrating her 86th birthday.

Regina Re (Left) hosted the popular TV programme 'Who's Smarter Now'. Dorita Macharia (Right), Regina Re's mother.

Her daughter, Regina, whose real name is Regina Wambui Macharia Gitao, her son Jimmy, granddaughter Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, and Immanuel Walgwe Munyeki are being held at Gigiri Police Station as detectives seek to establish what led to her death.

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According to court documents, the events preceding the killing began when Dorita allegedly found Thandie with her boyfriend, Munyeki, in a compromising situation inside her bedroom.

The discovery reportedly sparked a confrontation, during which Dorita ordered her granddaughter to leave the house and surrender the room keys. She also asked other friends who were allegedly at the premises to leave before contacting her son Jimmy for assistance in evicting Thandie.

Investigating officer Police Constable David Njoroge told the court that Thandie initially left but later returned and spent approximately an hour with her grandmother. The fatal attack is believed to have occurred during this period.

Dorita was later discovered lying in a pool of blood, with a deep wound on the left side of her neck.

Detectives probe alleged attempts to clean murder scene

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Police are investigating claims that Regina and Jimmy attempted to clean blood from the floor and their mother's body when officers and other first responders arrived at the house.

Regina Re hosted the popular TV programme 'Who's Smarter Now'.

Detectives are also examining reports that Dorita's body appeared to have been washed despite the extensive injuries established during the postmortem examination.

Neighbours and friends have recounted the distressing moments surrounding the discovery of the elderly woman's body. According to their accounts, Thandie emerged from the house shouting, "Cucu is bleeding!"

Her cries attracted nearby residents, who rushed to the premises and reportedly found Dorita severely injured and lying in a pool of blood.

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Three knives were recovered from the kitchen and reportedly appeared to have been washed. Investigators suspect they could have been used in the attack. A blood-stained towel was also found near the dobie sink outside the kitchen.

Hidden clothes could provide crucial evidence

Detectives are also investigating allegations that Thandie changed her clothes after the incident, having reportedly removed the shorts and T-shirt she had worn during the confrontation.

Regina Re.

She later allegedly directed investigators to where she had hidden the garments. The clothes are expected to undergo forensic examination to establish whether they contain evidence linked to the incident.

The findings could help detectives reconstruct what happened inside the house and establish the circumstances surrounding Dorita's death.

Postmortem reveals more than 20 injuries

A postmortem examination established that Dorita died from excessive bleeding following multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia conducted the examination at Lee Funeral Home on November 3 and found that the injuries had damaged blood vessels, resulting in severe external bleeding.