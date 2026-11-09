DCI raises alarm over surge in Online scams

Obtaining money through deception violates Section 313 of the Penal Code (punishable by up to three years in prison) and may also breach the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. The DCI strongly condemned vigilante justice, warning victims against threats, physical assaults, trespassing, or property destruction when attempting to recover lost money.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a stern warning to the public regarding a sharp rise in online fraud, cautioning Kenyans against falling prey to sophisticated scams targeting romantic relationships, e-commerce deliveries, and overseas employment opportunities.

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In an official statement released on Monday, November 9, 2026, the investigative agency expressed deep concern over a growing trend where unsuspecting individuals lose substantial sums of money to anonymous actors operating across digital platforms.

"A worrying trend is emerging: people losing money to fake dates, undelivered goods and fake overseas job offers," the DCI stated.

Online dating scams

The first scheme highlighted by the agency involves romance fraud. Cybercriminals and fraudsters create fake online personas, cultivating deep emotional or romantic connections with unsuspecting victims over weeks or months.

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DCI boss Amin Mohamed

Once trust is established, the scammers invent emergencies or request financial assistance for transport, medical needs, or other fabricated expenses, only to vanish once the funds are sent.

Fake delivery and E-Commerce scams

The second prominent scheme targets the booming online marketplace.

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Fraudsters set up enticing advertisements for popular goods and services on social media and classified sites. Once buyers pay for the items often via mobile money or electronic transfers the sellers cut off communication, and the goods are never delivered.

Fraudulent overseas job offers

The third category preys on desperate job seekers looking for greener pastures abroad. Criminal networks pose as legitimate recruitment agents, extracting heavy fees from applicants under the guise of processing visas, flight tickets, and placement documentation.

Legal consequences and warnings against vigilantism

The DCI warned that individuals who intentionally acquire money through deception will face strict legal actions. According to the agency, such actions amount to obtaining money by false pretenses.

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"Deliberately obtaining money through deception amounts to obtaining money by false pretences under Section 313 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to three years' imprisonment," the DCI cautioned.

Furthermore, the agency noted that depending on the nature and complexity of the operations, perpetrators could face severe charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

Beyond financial losses, the DCI highlighted a secondary social crisis: victims taking matters into their own hands.

When attempts to recover lost money fail, some frustrated victims have resorted to threats, physical assaults, trespassing, and property destruction. The agency strongly condemned this behavior, urging citizens to avoid vigilante justice.

"Equally, avoid threats, assault, trespassing or destruction of property when disputes arise," the statement read.

Recommended preventive measures

To curb the rising wave of cyber-enabled fraud, the DCI has outlined key steps for the public:

Verify Before Sending Money: The public has been advised to exercise extreme caution and completely avoid sending funds to individuals they have only interacted with online.

Confirm Legitimacy: Job seekers and consumers must verify the formal registration and credibility of recruitment agencies and online vendors before engaging in financial transactions.

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Preserve Evidence: Victims who suspect they have been defrauded should refrain from destructive confrontations. Instead, they are advised to document and safeguard all digital evidence, including mobile money transaction records, text logs, and chat histories.

Report Through Proper Channels: Fraud victims should report incidents directly to law enforcement authorities through the correct legal channels to facilitate official investigations.