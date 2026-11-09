Viral Lang’ata Cemetery Video Shows Women Examining Suspected Human Skull, Bones

A chilling video from Lang’ata Cemetery shows a group of friends holding what appear to be human skulls, leg bones, arms and other remains scattered among graves, leaving viewers with an eerie glimpse of the unsettling discovery.

A video has surfaced on social media showing what appear to be human remains scattered around Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

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The eerie video posted on social media by an unidentified woman has drawn attention to the condition of the burial site.

The footage, which was shared online on Saturday, November 7, 2026, captures the women walking between graves as one of them records objects she identifies as human bones.

Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

In the video, the woman behind the camera draws attention to what she describes as a skull, leg, arm and hip bones, repeatedly asking her companion whether she can see the objects.

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Gen Z at Langata Cemetery sampling human remains 😱 https://t.co/t3fYykINvC — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) November 8, 2026

Woman points out suspected human remains at Lang’ata Cemetery

As they move around the burial ground, the woman continues directing the camera towards different objects that appear to resemble human body parts.

Speaking in Swahili, she tells her companion that they are at Lang’ata Cemetery before pointing out what she identifies as a human skull.

"Tuko huku Langa’ata. Ndio hii skull ya mtu, si unaona? Ebu leta hiyo waone, ndio hii hips. Si unaona? Leta hiyo ya mguu. Tuko makaburini. Ndio hii mkono. Ni mingi? Bado hatujamaliza kuwaonyesha," she said.

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Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

The woman proceeds to show more objects she believes are human remains, suggesting that there are several scattered around the cemetery.

At one point, she makes a remark about how deep someone is buried before turning the camera towards another object she identifies as a skull.

Video captures women moving between cemetery graves

The recording also shows the surroundings, with several graves visible as the women walk through the cemetery while documenting what they have found.

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Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

The woman continues pointing out the suspected remains and tells viewers that they have yet to show them everything they have encountered.