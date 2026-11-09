Viral Lang’ata Cemetery Video Shows Women Examining Suspected Human Skull, Bones
A video has surfaced on social media showing what appear to be human remains scattered around Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.
The eerie video posted on social media by an unidentified woman has drawn attention to the condition of the burial site.
The footage, which was shared online on Saturday, November 7, 2026, captures the women walking between graves as one of them records objects she identifies as human bones.
In the video, the woman behind the camera draws attention to what she describes as a skull, leg, arm and hip bones, repeatedly asking her companion whether she can see the objects.
Gen Z at Langata Cemetery sampling human remains 😱 https://t.co/t3fYykINvC— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) November 8, 2026
Woman points out suspected human remains at Lang’ata Cemetery
As they move around the burial ground, the woman continues directing the camera towards different objects that appear to resemble human body parts.
Speaking in Swahili, she tells her companion that they are at Lang’ata Cemetery before pointing out what she identifies as a human skull.
"Tuko huku Langa’ata. Ndio hii skull ya mtu, si unaona? Ebu leta hiyo waone, ndio hii hips. Si unaona? Leta hiyo ya mguu. Tuko makaburini. Ndio hii mkono. Ni mingi? Bado hatujamaliza kuwaonyesha," she said.
The woman proceeds to show more objects she believes are human remains, suggesting that there are several scattered around the cemetery.
At one point, she makes a remark about how deep someone is buried before turning the camera towards another object she identifies as a skull.
Video captures women moving between cemetery graves
The recording also shows the surroundings, with several graves visible as the women walk through the cemetery while documenting what they have found.
The woman continues pointing out the suspected remains and tells viewers that they have yet to show them everything they have encountered.
The footage has raised questions about the appearance of the burial ground and how the objects came to be exposed. However, their identity and the circumstances surrounding their presence have not been independently established.
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