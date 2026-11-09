Advertisement

Viral Lang’ata Cemetery Video Shows Women Examining Suspected Human Skull, Bones

Tunoi Kevin 07:30 - 09 November 2026
Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.
A chilling video from Lang’ata Cemetery shows a group of friends holding what appear to be human skulls, leg bones, arms and other remains scattered among graves, leaving viewers with an eerie glimpse of the unsettling discovery.
Advertisement

A video has surfaced on social media showing what appear to be human remains scattered around Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

Advertisement

The eerie video posted on social media by an unidentified woman has drawn attention to the condition of the burial site.

The footage, which was shared online on Saturday, November 7, 2026, captures the women walking between graves as one of them records objects she identifies as human bones.

Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.
Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

In the video, the woman behind the camera draws attention to what she describes as a skull, leg, arm and hip bones, repeatedly asking her companion whether she can see the objects.

Advertisement

Woman points out suspected human remains at Lang’ata Cemetery

As they move around the burial ground, the woman continues directing the camera towards different objects that appear to resemble human body parts.

Speaking in Swahili, she tells her companion that they are at Lang’ata Cemetery before pointing out what she identifies as a human skull.

"Tuko huku Langa’ata. Ndio hii skull ya mtu, si unaona? Ebu leta hiyo waone, ndio hii hips. Si unaona? Leta hiyo ya mguu. Tuko makaburini. Ndio hii mkono. Ni mingi? Bado hatujamaliza kuwaonyesha," she said.

Advertisement
Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.
Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

The woman proceeds to show more objects she believes are human remains, suggesting that there are several scattered around the cemetery.

At one point, she makes a remark about how deep someone is buried before turning the camera towards another object she identifies as a skull.

Video captures women moving between cemetery graves

The recording also shows the surroundings, with several graves visible as the women walk through the cemetery while documenting what they have found.

Advertisement
Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.
Woman shows exposed human remains at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

The woman continues pointing out the suspected remains and tells viewers that they have yet to show them everything they have encountered.

The footage has raised questions about the appearance of the burial ground and how the objects came to be exposed. However, their identity and the circumstances surrounding their presence have not been independently established.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Viral Lang’ata Cemetery Video Shows Women Examining Suspected Human Skull, Bones
News
09.11.2026
Viral Lang’ata Cemetery Video Shows Women Examining Suspected Human Skull, Bones
Charlene Ruto Wedding: Why First Daughter Handed Sweet Gifts to Guest at Wedding in Tanzania
Entertainment
09.11.2026
Charlene Ruto Wedding: Why First Daughter Handed Sweet Gifts to Guest at Wedding in Tanzania
Ruto unleashes more promises & projects as 4-day tour of Gusii region begins
News
08.11.2026
Ruto unleashes more promises & projects as 4-day tour of Gusii region begins
Patients moved as deep cracks emerge on hospital building 8 months after launch
News
08.11.2026
Patients moved as deep cracks emerge on hospital building 8 months after launch
Harry Kappa clinches coveted ticket to represent Kenya at Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami
News
08.11.2026
Harry Kappa clinches coveted ticket to represent Kenya at Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami
Gachagua, Matiang’i & Kalonzo close ranks after weeks of tension: Here's what we know
News
08.11.2026
Gachagua, Matiang’i & Kalonzo close ranks after weeks of tension: Here's what we know

Signing in with Google...