Harry Kappa clinches coveted ticket to represent Kenya at Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami

Kenya Red Bull athlete Patrick Odongo (right) presents a boarding pass to e-sports athlete and Red Bull Wings Cup Kenya National Final winner Harry Kappa during the national finale at Century Max, Sarit Centre, Nairobi.

Kenya Red Bull athlete Patrick Odongo (right) presents a boarding pass to e-sports athlete and Red Bull Wings Cup Kenya National Final winner Harry Kappa during the national finale at Century Max, Sarit Centre, Nairobi.

The Kenyan champion will face off against other esports gamers from 80 countries at the global EA SPORTS FC 27 competition in January 2027

Harry Kappa will be Kenya’s representative at the Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami, United States, in January 2027 after being crowned national champion.

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The 21-year-old earned the opportunity to face off against gamers from 79 other countries with the player from Open League, earned the coveted ticket after defeating Prorate 2-0 in the national final held on Saturday at Century Cinemax, Sarit, Nairobi.

The victory marks the culmination of a national competition that brought together players from the University League and Open League, with the leading performers earning places in the final knockout stage.

The University League provided a platform for students from universities across the country to compete, while the Open League brought together esports enthusiasts from different parts of Kenya.

Players progressed through home-and-away knockout matches, with aggregate scores determining who advanced. The national final brought the leading players from both leagues into a unified competition to determine Kenya's representative at the global championship.

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Kappa relishing upcoming challenge in Miami

In Miami, Kappa will be among 80 finalists from around the world in a three-day competition to determine the Red Bull Wings Cup 2026 champion. The tournament will feature EA SPORTS FC 27 matches alongside real-life football challenges, with activities taking place at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium.

The opening day will feature tournament activities, followed by group-stage matches and qualifiers on the second day, alongside real-life football challenges. The final day will feature the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand final.

“Winning the national final is a major milestone, but the bigger challenge lies ahead. Representing Kenya on the global stage is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Kappa.

“I know I will be competing against some of the best players in the world, so I intend to use the time before the tournament to sharpen my skills, study different playing styles and prepare for the competition. My ambition is not just to participate, but to progress to the final stages and give Kenya something to celebrate,” he added.

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Odongo lauds Red Bull for boosting esports

The competition comes as esports continues to develop beyond recreational gaming into a commercial industry supported by sponsorships, broadcasting, digital content and organised tournaments.

“Competitions such as the Red Bull Wings Cup give young people an opportunity to test their abilities, compete at different levels and pursue their ambitions beyond the local scene. Kappa's win is an important achievement, and we wish him all the best as he flies Kenya's flag in Miami,” said Kenyan sevens star and Red Bull ambassador Patrick Odongo.

“Competitive gaming is increasingly becoming part of the wider sports landscape. Like traditional sports, it demands discipline, preparation, strategy and the ability to perform under pressure.”