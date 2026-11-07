Governor on the spot over hospital images showing people with 3 legs & unusual distortions

Shiny things failed to impress netizens, with Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga and her administration finding themselves on the receiving end as netizens descended on them after they posted flashy AI images of a hospital project.

Shiny things failed to impress in Kenyans on social media with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s administration coming under fire after sharing an AI-generated artistic impressions of a hospital block that is under construction in the county.

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The governor flagged the construction of the facility provided an update on her social media accounts, sharing flashy images of what the hospital would look like upon completion, celebrating it as one of her achievements that will advance quality healthcare in the county.

The official Homa Bay County X account also shared AI-generated images of the project, with Kenyans on social media having a field day unpacking what they took of the initiative.

Netizens flag glaring distortions as shiny things fail to impress

Netizens were quick to point out that the images splashed by the governor and her administration were generated using AI with some having glaring visual distortions.

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Some of the images depict people with three legs, while others show individuals with their legs unnaturally twisted or facing backwards, creating bizarre and anatomically impossible appearances.

Governor faces backlash over flashy hospital images showing people with 3 legs

In other instances, body proportions and physical features appear visibly distorted, turning what may have been intended as realistic depictions into awkward, almost comical illustrations.

Amid the backlash, humour too found its way in as a section of netizens noted that being a surgical unit, the people depicted in the images with three legs could be those going for surgery to remove the third leg.

Governor faces backlash over flashy hospital images showing people with 3 legs

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“Ni uchungu sana. Hii ni surgical unit... And that patient with three legs is going for surgery to remove one leg…” @philkan87 noted.

Focus on the governor’s record and projects

Netizens turned the heat on the governor who is a close ally of President William Ruto, extending the conversation to her achievements and comparing her scorecard with those of her peers.

Some joked that governors who have consistently ranked among the best performers including Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) and Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) have set the bar so high that their peers are now turning to AI as they play catch-up with projects that are yet to be completed.

“Ndindi, Kangata' & Wamatanks have been opening finished project since year 1 of their days in offce. Huyu ana break ground December of the last year in office,” another quipped.

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Others seized the opportunity to remind he governor that launching grand projects does not come anywhere close to launching a completed project.

“Gov Matangi & Governor Kangata have always shown as their work when its done and complete. Kulaunch ni kipindi,” one stated.

“When fellow governors are launching 32 new hospitals you're busy posting AI pictures hospitals in Homa Bay. Right now you are busy 'groundbreaking' something you will not even finish just to use it as a campaign tool,” another user added.

A healthy and wealthy county living in harmony with the environment. #GladysWangaDelivers https://t.co/Wsvyekwyq4 — 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 (@HomaBayCountyKE) November 5, 2026