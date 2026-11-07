Price and designer of Ruto's blazer worn at Charlene's wedding.

Price and designer of Ruto's blazer worn at Charlene's wedding.

Revealed: Huge cost and designer of stunning blazer worn by President Ruto at Charlene’s wedding

President William Ruto stole the spotlight with his outfit at his daughter’s wedding but what is the cost of the stunning blazer he donned on Charlene’s big day?

President William Ruto’s outfit at his daughter Charlene Ruto’s wedding stole the show and what captured the attention was his blazer.

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The Head of State dressed in a deep burgundy jacket with shiny lapels, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and dark trousers.

The First Family opted for a colour combination of burgundy, white and brown, creating a coordinated appearance for the occasion.

Ruto was stunning as he walked his daughter down the aisle alongside First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Following the glamorous wedding, attention has shifted to who designed the blazer and it has now been revealed that it is an Italian brand.

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Who is the designer behind Ruto’s blazer?

President William Ruto.

According to Nairobi-based Men’s Wear Zannetti Gents Fashion, the blazer is from Italian luxury fashion brand Stefano Ricci and the for those seeking to get one, it would cost you close to Ksh1 million depending on size and availability.

“THE BLAZER EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT! DUE TO OVERWHELMING PUBLIC INTEREST! The stunning statement blazer worn by President William Ruto at his daughter’s wedding has certainly caught everyone’s attention!” the brand posted on Instagram.

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“The much-talked-about design is attributed to STEFANO RICCI, the prestigious Italian luxury fashion house renowned for exceptional craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

“At Zannetti Gents Fashion, we’re welcoming exclusive direct-order enquiries for gentlemen who appreciate extraordinary style. Prices starting from USD 7,000, depending on size and availability.”

Staggering cost of Italian luxury brand

President William Ruto, daughter Charlene Ruto, and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their daughter's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026

That means for Kenyans looking to don the blazer, they will have to fork out a staggering US$7,000 (Ksh909,650) as per the current exchange rate.

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The blazer belongs to the designer’s 50th Anniversary Egyptian Hieroglyphic collection, which featured limited-edition designs unveiled during a runway presentation at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt and retailed for between US$6,500 and US$8,500 (Ksh840,000 to Ksh1.1 million) at the time.

Stefano Ricci is an Italian luxury menswear designer and entrepreneur who founded the Florence-based fashion house Stefano Ricci S.p.A. with his wife, Claudia, in 1972.

The company initially specialised in hand-designed silk neckties before expanding into shirts, leather goods and a wider range of luxury fashion products.