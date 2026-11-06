President William Ruto with his sons Nick and George.

President William Ruto with his sons Nick and George.

William Ruto Lovingly Grooms Sons George and Nick in Light-Hearted Moments at Charlene’s Wedding

President Ruto was photographed sharing light-hearted moments with his sons, Nick and George, as they made sure everyone looked their best for Charlene Ruto's wedding.

President William Ruto has shared some warm family moments with his sons as the First Family prepared to celebrate the wedding of Charlene Ruto.

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Charlene said I do to the love of her life, Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaya Yunge, in a grand white wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Away from the formalities and glamour of the wedding, the President was captured sharing light-hearted moments with his sons, Nick and George, as they made sure that everyone looked their best for the big occasion.

President William Ruto and his sons George (Left) and Nick.

In one photograph, Ruto was seen adjusting his son’s tie, taking a moment to straighten his outfit before the wedding ceremony.

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President William Ruto and his son George.

The relaxed interaction was accompanied by smiles, offering a glimpse of the President in his role as a father rather than a head of state.

In another moment, the roles were reversed when his eldest son, Nick Ruto, stepped in to adjust his father’s bow tie.

Nick seemed eager to make sure the President arranged his outfit properly before walking Charlene down the aisle.

President William Ruto and his son Nick.

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The exchange made for a sweet family moment, with father and son sharing a smile as they put the finishing touches to their wedding-day looks.

William Ruto’s wedding-day look

For the ceremony, the President opted for a classic formal outfit. He wore black trousers with a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie and suspenders attached to his trousers.

President William Ruto.

He completed the ensemble with a light-coloured fedora hat, giving his look a distinctive touch while maintaining the elegance expected at the occasion.

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Spicing up the look, Ruto rocked an eye-catching burgundy coat.

President William Ruto.

Nick, on his part, wore a well-tailored beige suit paired with a green tie. His younger brother, George Ruto, also opted for a beige suit that complemented his elder sibling’s outfit.

George, who is widely known for his interest in Kenya’s matatu culture, kept things formal for his sister’s special day.

President William Ruto and his son George.