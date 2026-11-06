Charlene's four sisters, June, Cullie, Stephanie and Nadia Cherono, took centre stage as bridesmaids in matching burgundy fits.

Charlene's four sisters, June, Cullie, Stephanie and Nadia Cherono, took centre stage as bridesmaids in matching burgundy fits.

Charlene Ruto’s Sisters June, Cullie, Stephanie and Nadia Steal Show as Bridesmaids at Tanzania Wedding

Charlene Ruto wed Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, accompanied by her four sisters, June, Cullie, Stephanie, and Nadia, who stole the spotlight as bridesmaids in matching floor-length burgundy gowns.

Charlene Ruto’s wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, was also a special family occasion.

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Charlene's four sisters, June, Cullie, Stephanie and Nadia Cherono, took centre stage as bridesmaids in matching burgundy gowns.

In a video, the bridal procession was led by June Ruto, President William Ruto’s eldest daughter, who is married to Nigerian legal scholar Dr Alexander Paul Ezenagu.

Charlene Ruto's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Cullie, Stephanie, and Nadia followed her, each dressed in a floor-length burgundy gown that gave the bridal party a coordinated and elegant appearance.

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The sisters’ matching outfits stood out against the white roses and lush greenery of the outdoor wedding setting.

Their appearance alongside the bride created a striking family moment, while Charlene’s close friends and other relatives also joined the bridesmaid line-up.

June, Cullie, Stephanie and Nadia’s burgundy bridesmaid looks

The four sisters wore floor-length burgundy gowns, with the rich colour creating a bold contrast against the white floral arrangements surrounding the ceremony.

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Their coordinated appearance added to the visual appeal of the bridal procession, with the sisters taking their positions beside Charlene as she celebrated her marriage to Yunge.

The occasion offered a rare glimpse of the Ruto siblings together at a family event, away from their usual public appearances.

William and Rachel Ruto’s elegant wedding outfits

Charlene’s parents also drew attention with their carefully selected outfits. President William Ruto wore a burgundy tuxedo jacket decorated with patterns, paired with a crisp white dress shirt and a classic black bow tie.

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He completed the look with dark formal trousers, polished black shoes and a light-coloured fedora hat with a black band. A slender decorative cane added another detail to his appearance.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, meanwhile, wore a floor-length embroidered gown in burgundy, maroon and blush-pink shades.

The dress featured intricate floral patterns, long sleeves and a structured peplum detail around the waist, giving it a defined silhouette.

She completed the ensemble with a dramatic, wide-brimmed fascinator hat in a matching shade.

Charlene Ruto’s intricate lace mermaid wedding gown

The bride wore a white or ivory wedding gown with a fitted mermaid silhouette. The dress followed her figure through the bodice, waist and hips before flaring towards the floor, creating an elegant, elongated shape.

Its most distinctive feature was the detailed floral lace overlay, which covered the gown and gave it a rich, textured appearance.

Delicate botanical patterns stood out against the solid ivory lining, adding depth to the design.

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The gown also featured a high neckline and fitted long sleeves made from sheer illusion lace.

The semi-transparent detailing around the upper chest and arms contrasted with the structured bodice, while scalloped lace edges finished the sleeves at the wrists.

Charlene completed her bridal look with a long, sheer tulle veil draped over her head and face. It extended beyond her shoulders and flowed into a sweeping train at the back of the gown, adding a dramatic finish.

Isaya Yunge’s wedding tuxedo

Yunge complemented the bride’s look in a tailored ivory double-breasted tuxedo jacket paired with solid black trousers.

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The jacket featured broad peak lapels, matching covered buttons and structured shoulders. Beneath it, he wore a crisp white dress shirt and an oversized black bow tie.