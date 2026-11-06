Turkana Woman Rep Cecilia Ng’itit wins International Women Parliament Iconic Women Award

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Asinyen Ng’itit Ishuu has made history as the first Parliamentarian from Kenya to win the prestigious International Women Parliament “Iconic Women Award” in the category of Women Empowerment

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Asinyen Ng’itit Ishuu has made history as the first Parliamentarian from Kenya to win the prestigious International Women Parliament “Iconic Women Award” in the category of Women Empowerment

The Dhaka award adds an international recognition to Ng’itit's work as Turkana's elected woman representative, following her previous national and continental awards.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ng’itit Ishuu has received the Women Empowerment award at the 3rd International Women Parliament and Iconic Women Awards 2026 held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

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Ng’itit was recognised at the ceremony hosted at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka, becoming the first Kenyan parliamentarian to receive the award in the category, according to an announcement from her office.

The awards were organised by Arena for Global Engagement Limited and brought together parliamentarians and other participants from different countries.

The recognition adds to a series of awards Ng’itit has received in 2026, including the Thamani Africa Award, where she was named Best Female MP in Africa, and the Bobea Leadership Award, where she received recognition as Kenya’s Best Performing Woman Representative.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Asinyen Ng’itit Ishuu has made history as the first Parliamentarian from Kenya to win the prestigious International Women Parliament “Iconic Women Award” in the category of Women Empowerment

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Education and women's economic empowerment in Turkana

Ng’itit's work in Turkana has focused on education access, women's economic empowerment, support for vulnerable communities and initiatives targeting harmful cultural practices.

Through education support programmes, she has sponsored 68 students who had attained grades such as D+ and C- in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations to pursue college education.

According to information provided by her office, the programme covers their college fees, with the aim of helping beneficiaries acquire qualifications beyond certificate level.

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She has also supported the installation of more than 20 diesel-powered and electric posho mills in different parts of Turkana.

The initiative was introduced to improve access to maize milling services, particularly in remote communities where women previously travelled long distances to grind grain, exposing them to security risks.

Through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), her office also disbursed Sh15 million to support marginalised groups.

The funding reportedly benefited 32 community groups, which received business grants ranging from Sh200,000 to Sh350,000.

Other beneficiaries received fishing equipment, agricultural tools and bursary support.

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Support for girls and vulnerable communities

Ng’itit has also supported the Desert Roses' 'Let the Girl Play' initiative, which uses football to promote girls' participation in sport, education and leadership while challenging early marriage and harmful cultural practices.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Asinyen Ng’itit Ishuu has made history as the first Parliamentarian from Kenya to win the prestigious International Women Parliament “Iconic Women Award” in the category of Women Empowerment

Following an attack in Todonyang, Turkana North, her office also provided fishing nets and equipment to affected communities to help restore livelihoods dependent on fishing on Lake Turkana.

In Parliament, she has served on the Departmental Committee on Energy and the Special Funds Committee.

She has also raised concerns about insecurity in northern Kenya and advocated for the release and reunion of 32 Kenyan herders detained in Uganda, according to the award announcement.

Her parliamentary performance was also recognised in the Infotrak CountryTrak Performance Index 2023, in which she reportedly tied for the top position among women representatives with a score of 50 per cent.