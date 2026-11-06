New bill seeks to increase legal drinking age to 21 and ban sale of alcohol in supermarkets

Parliament has started debating the Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws Bill which seeks to increase the legal drinking age to 21 while banning sale of alcohol in supermarkets.

Kenyans under the age of 21 may soon be prohibited from buying and consuming alcoholic beverages under a newly introduced legislative proposal aimed at curbing substance abuse among young people.

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The Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, underwent its first reading in the National Assembly on Thursday, November 5, initiating its formal debate in Parliament.

If enacted into law, the legislation will increase the minimum legal drinking age from 18 to 21 years.

In addition to raising the age limit, the bill proposes a new Ksh2-per-litre levy on all domestically manufactured and imported alcoholic products. Revenue generated from this fee will be directed toward state-backed regulatory frameworks and anti-substance abuse initiatives.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah defended the policy shifts during the session, emphasizing the vulnerability of younger citizens to early substance exposure.

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Changes in sale and consumption of alcohol

An AI-generated image of Kenyans drinking alcohol at a modern bar.

“Many of our children at 18 years are still very young and unable to make conscious decisions about what is good or bad in their lives. And, therefore, we want to increase the age limit for drinking from 18 to 21,” Ichung’wah stated, acknowledging that the measure might draw resistance from beverage manufacturers.

Beyond the age threshold, the legislation outlines sweeping changes to retail, distribution, and zoning rules across the country:

Digital & Delivery Ban: Prohibiting alcohol sales via e-commerce platforms, courier networks, doorstep deliveries, mobile hawking, and automated vending machines. School Buffer Zones: Banning any liquor outlets from operating within a 300-metre radius of educational institutions.

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Venue Restrictions: Barring individuals under the age of 21 from entering licensed bars and entertainment venues. Harsher Penalties: Raising punitive measures for violators to fines of up to Ksh10 million, prison sentences of up to five years, or both.

MP wants miraa and moguka also banned

A fresh bunch of the popular 'Kisa' Miraa variety farmed in Igembe and Tigania regions of Meru County (Image: Files)

To oversee compliance, the bill recommends creating the National Alcoholic Drinks Control Committee, which would handle licensing for manufacturers and importers. Half of the annual revenue from the Ksh2 levy would fund the committee's regulatory duties, while at least 15 per cent would be allocated to non-governmental organizations executing anti-drug programmes.

The debate also prompted calls for broader substance control. Dadaab MP Farah Maalim supported tighter controls on alcohol but challenged the exclusion of other widely consumed stimulants.

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“I'm happy with the fact that you are trying to control the consumption of alcohol. It would have been better if it were banned 100 per cent. But why didn't you include Miraa and Muguka in this Bill?” Maalim argued on the floor of the House.