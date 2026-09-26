List of Kenyan leaders, creatives nominated for prestigious Pan-African Awards

Governor Wamatangi, Lupita Nyong'o, MP Barasa and Bien among Kenyans nominated for Unstoppable Africa Awards

Governor Wamatangi, Lupita Nyong'o, MP Barasa and Bien among Kenyans nominated for Unstoppable Africa Awards

Kenyan leaders, musicians and creators nominated for the major African awards launch in Nairobi expected to bring together representatives from government, business, the creative industry and diplomatic circles as the organisers position the event as a continental platform recognising leadership, creativity and community impact

Kenya will host the launch of the Unstoppable Africa Awards on October 31, 2026, with leaders, creatives, business executives and philanthropists from across the continent expected to attend the Nairobi event.

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The awards have announced nominees across 16 categories, with eight Kenyan entries featuring among the final nominations alongside contenders from countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Egypt.

The Kenyan nominees include political leaders, government officials, legislators, entertainers, content creators, business executives and public figures competing in several of the awards' categories.

Voting is currently open and will run until October 5, 2026, according to the Awards Secretariat.

MP Didmus Barasa among Kenyans nominated for Unstoppable Africa Awards

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Winners will be determined through a combination of public voting and assessment by an Awards Academy made up of professionals from across Africa.

The awards launch in Nairobi is expected to bring together representatives from government, business, the creative industry and diplomatic circles as the organisers position the event as a continental platform recognising leadership, creativity and community impact.

Who is nominated from Kenya?

Kiambu Governor Dr. Kimani Wamatangi is the Kenyan nominee in the Best Performing Governor category, according to the organisers.

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In the ministerial category, Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs Beatrice Askul Moe and Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku are the two Kenyan nominees for The Unstoppable Africa's Best Performing Minister award.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is the Kenyan nominee in the Best Performing Member of Parliament category.

Kenya's nominees in the Unstoppable Community Builder of the Year category are comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi and industrialist and humanitarian Dr. Manu Chandaria.

Comedian Eric Omondi

The Content Creator of the Year category includes Kenyan creators Crazy Kennar, Jaymo De Cin and Andrew Kibe.

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Bien, Lupita and Kipchoge among nominees

In music, Bien is listed as Kenya's nominee for Artist of the Year.

Mark Ogendi, CEO of Kenya Utalii College, is the country's nominee for CEO of the Year, with the nomination recognising his leadership in hospitality training and tourism development.

Bien among Kenyans nominated for Unstoppable Africa Awards

Dr. Anita Nyanjong is nominated in the Woman of the Year category.

Kenya also has two nominees in the Brand Ambassador of the Year category — actress Lupita Nyong'o and marathoner Eliud Kipchoge.

The Kenyan nominees will compete against nominees from other African countries across the respective categories.

Voting deadline set for October 5

Members of the public can participate in the voting process, which closes on October 5, 2026.

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The organisers say public votes will form part of the final selection process, alongside scrutiny by the Awards Academy.

The official voting portal is theunstoppableafricanawards.com.

Governor Wamatangi and Lupita Nyongo among Kenyans nominated for Unstoppable Africa Awards