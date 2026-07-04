Lawyer Anita Nyanjong recognised for advancing women's rights across Africa

Reacting to the recognition, Dr. Nyanjong described the award as a tribute to the people who have supported her work over the years.

Kenyan human rights lawyer and international development expert Dr. Anita Nyanjong has received the BOBEA Community Leadership Award in recognition of her work advancing the rights, leadership and opportunities of women and girls across Kenya and the wider African continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award recognises more than 17 years of service in championing gender equality, access to justice, adolescent girls' empowerment, reproductive justice and feminist leadership.

It also acknowledges her contribution to legal reform, policy advocacy, education and grassroots initiatives that have influenced communities and institutions across Africa.

Recognition for years of impact

Throughout her career, Dr. Nyanjong has worked with leading organisations including Equality Now, Ipas, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), the International Commission of Jurists-Kenya and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, helping shape policies and programmes that strengthen the rights of women and girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among her landmark achievements is developing Kenya's first Judicial Bench Book on Human Trafficking, a resource that continues to guide judicial officers in handling trafficking cases and improving access to justice for survivors.

She is also the Founder and Chair of the Let Girls Learn Initiative, which supports adolescent girls through education, leadership development and community-based advocacy.

Kenyan human rights lawyer and international development expert Dr. Anita Nyanjong

Reacting to the recognition, Dr. Nyanjong described the award as a tribute to the people who have supported her work over the years.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. I accept it on behalf of the many women, girls, colleagues, mentors, and communities who have walked this journey with me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My work has always been driven by the belief that every woman and every girl deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, exercise her rights, and realise her full potential."

Renewed commitment

Beyond her advocacy, Dr. Nyanjong's doctoral research explores African feminist approaches to justice, reflecting her commitment to linking academic scholarship with practical solutions for women and girls.

She said the recognition would strengthen her resolve to continue advocating for inclusive systems that respond to the realities faced by women and girls.

"The future of our continent will be shaped by how boldly we invest in women and girls today. Their leadership, ideas, and resilience are not only critical to achieving gender equality, they are fundamental to Africa's social and economic transformation."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BOBEA Community Leadership Award honours individuals whose leadership has created lasting social impact and inspired positive change within their communities.

Kenyan human rights lawyer and international development expert Dr. Anita Nyanjong