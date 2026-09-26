Meet Ethan Wanjiru Noah: The Kenyan boy who mastered Chinese online & conquered Africa

Wanjiru Ethan Noan Boy who learned Chinese online and was named continental champion in premier Chinese language competition

Wanjiru Ethan Noan Boy who learned Chinese online and was named continental champion in premier Chinese language competition

From self-taught online lessons to African Champion: Here is Ethan Wanjiru Noah’s remarkable Chinese journey

At a young age, Ethan Wanjiru Noah has made a name for himself on the international stage and put Kenya on the map after mastering Chinese and conquering a major continental competition.

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Ethan was crowned Africa’s champion at the sixth annual "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students.

The victory did not come easy as he had to battle it out with others across the continent, including some who had access to some of the best conventional school programme.

Having conquered the continent, Ethan moves to the next level of the prestigious international Chinese-language contest where he will be one of five regional champions eyeing the global prize.

How Ethan Wanjiru Noah learned Chinese online

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What makes Ethan’s achievement even more remarkable is how his journey began.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, Ethan had humble beginnings that shaped his journey to glory as he mastered the Chinese language.

"Unlike many Chinese learners, Ethan's journey began differently. At first, he never took formal offline classes. But inspired by his brother, Ebrahim Matthew, who loves Chinese just as much, the two of them started learning on their own through videos on YouTube and Facebook," the ambassador stated.

His journey began entirely without formal classroom instruction, and was fuelled by passion to learn the language.

Rather than learning the language through a conventional school programme, Ethan and his brother, Ebrahim Matthew turned to online platforms.

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Platforms such as YouTube and Facebook offered their initial lessons for the two siblings who were driven by curiosity, with their journey taking off entirely without formal classroom instruction.

In 2023, Ethan and his brother sat for the standardised international test for Chinese language proficiency, HSK Level 1 examination at the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University.

Their performance impressed teachers at the institute, with the duo getting structured learning materials and mentorship to support them as they advanced through higher-level examinations.

Equipped with the right resources and support to excel, the two siblings did not disappoint as they learnt the language.

Educators at the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University recommended them for the "Chinese Bridge" competition, where the stakes were high.

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The cultural and historical ties between China and Africa came alive as Ethan narrated the historical voyages of the 15th-century Chinese explorer Zheng He to the East African coast, leaving the judges impressed.

Wanjiru Ethan Noan Boy, who learned Chinese online and was named continental champion in premier Chinese language competition

His presentation highlighted the long-standing cultural connections between Kenya and China, earning him the top spot to represent Africa at the next stage.

How Ethan's journey mirrors Julius Yego's

Ethan Wanjiru Noah’s journey mirrors that of Kenyan javelin star Julius Yego, whose remarkable rise was also built largely outside conventional training structures.

Like Yego, who famously honed his javelin technique by watching videos online before leaving his mark as an accomplished sportsman, Ethan used YouTube and Facebook to teach himself Chinese before making a mark on the continental stage.