Another missing activist found dumped along Thika Road, rushed to hospital

A collage image of activists Collins Otieno (L) and Boniface Mulinge Muteti (R) shrortly after they were found in different locations after they were reported missing following protests in Nairobi.

A collage image of activists Collins Otieno (L) and Boniface Mulinge Muteti (R) shrortly after they were found in different locations after they were reported missing following protests in Nairobi.

Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid confirmed that the activist was discovered weak, disoriented and with injuries on his body, a state similar to that in which fellow activist Boniface Mulinge Muteti was found.

Missing activist Collins Otieno who was among those who were reported missing following protests in Nairobi over the continued detention of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye has been found alive.

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Otieno was dumped along Thika Road where a good Samaritan found him in a worrying state at around 4:30 am on Saturday, September 26, 2026 and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid confirmed that the activist is in hospital receiving treatment.

“Comrade Collins Otieno has been found. He was dumped along Thika Road. A good Samaritan boda boda guy found him around 4.30am and rushed him to hospital,” Khalid said.

2 missing activists found in the same state kilometres apart

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According to Khalid, Otieno was discovered weak, disoriented and with injuries on his body, a state similar to that in which fellow activist Boniface Mulinge Muteti was found.

“Like comrade Muteti, Collins (Otieno) is disoriented, weak, and injured. He is presently at Neema Uhai Hospital around Kasarani receiving treatment,” Khalid stated.

Otieno was among protesters who took to the streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District to protest the continued detention of long-time Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who was seized in Kenya and moved to Uganda, where he continues to battle health challenges while in detention.

Reports indicate that Otieno had gone to report the disappearance of fellow activist Muteti Mulinge before he also went missing, with rights organisations accusing the state.

“We shall continue putting pressure for the State to release Collins. From what we have gathered, he is in their custody,” Khalid said on Friday, a day before Otieno was found.

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How Boniface Mulinge was found in Lukenya

He was found just a day after Mulinge was found dumped in the Lukenya area in the early hours of Friday and rushed to Lifecare Hospital in Mlolongo.

The activist who struggled to move from where his captors had left him to seek help from a nearby police station was found disoriented, weak, and injured.

He recounted his harrowing ordeal from the hospital bed, detailing that those who held him against his will tortured and starved him.

Activist Boniface Mulinge Muteti who was found in Lukenya

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The four-day ordeal left him nursing both physical and emotional wounds, but glad to be alive and remaining unbowed.

Lawyer Dan Maanzo stated that Mulinge's abductors dumped him in Lukenya so that hyenas in the area could attack him.