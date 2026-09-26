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Court fines man millions for trafficking 266kg of bhang in Elgeyo Marakwet

Tunoi Kevin 09:41 - 26 September 2026
some of the bhang seized by the DCI.(Image: DCI)
Packages of bhang seized by DCI.(Image: DCI/File)
Following his conviction, the court ordered Vincent Odhiambo to pay the huge fine, or serve 10 years in prison in default.
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A man has been convicted and fined Ksh24 million after being found guilty of trafficking narcotic drugs in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

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The Director of Public Prosecutions secured the conviction against Vincent Odhiambo, who was charged under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Amendment Act, 2022.

Following his conviction, the court ordered Odhiambo to pay the Ksh24 million fine, or serve 10 years in prison in default.

Elgeyo Marakwet bhang trafficking

Principal Prosecution Counsel Felix Namasake told the court that the offence took place on January 18, 2026, along the Kapchorwa-Torongo road in Keiyo South Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

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Odhiambo, working jointly with others, was caught trafficking 266.2 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, valued at Ksh7,986,000. The drugs were being transported in a Toyota Fielder motor vehicle.

Six witnesses testified in support of the prosecution's case. After reviewing the evidence, the court found Odhiambo guilty and proceeded to convict him.

Smuggling bhang into Buruburu Police Station

Nairobi Woman Arrested Trying to Smuggle Bhang Into Buruburu Police Station

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In a separate case in Nairobi, police last week arrested 26-year-old Bernice Achieng after she allegedly attempted to smuggle bhang to her boyfriend, who was in custody at Buruburu Police Station.

Officers manning the station's report office desk grew suspicious during her visit.

Bhang concealed in loaf of bread

Achieng had come to see her boyfriend and asked officers to hand him a loaf of bread. Hidden inside the bread were rolls of bhang.

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The discovery prompted a further search, during which officers found seven more rolls of bhang stuffed in the pocket of Achieng's jacket.

In total, twelve rolls of bhang were recovered from her.

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