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Nairobi woman arrested in attempt to sneak bhang hidden in bread to jailed boyfriend at Buruburu police station

Tunoi Kevin 14:53 - 21 September 2026
The 26-year-old had come to see her boyfriend and had brought him a loaf of bread. However, buried deep inside the bread, officers found five rolls of bhang and a matchbox.
The 26-year-old had come to see her boyfriend and had brought him a loaf of bread. However, buried deep inside the bread, officers found five rolls of bhang and a matchbox.
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A loaf of bread meant for a man in police custody has landed his girlfriend in trouble.

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Police have arrested Bernice Achieng, 26, after she allegedly tried to sneak rolls of bhang and a matchbox to her boyfriend, who is being held at Buruburu Police Station.

Officers manning the station's report office desk noticed something was off. Achieng had come to see her boyfriend and asked them to pass him the loaf.

But the package was unsealed, and that raised suspicion.

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A search followed. Buried deep inside the bread, officers found five rolls of bhang and a matchbox.

The discovery led to a further search. Officers found another seven rolls of bhang stuffed in the pocket of Achieng's jacket.

In all, twelve rolls of bhang were recovered.

Achieng is now in custody, and the exhibits have been secured. She is expected to be arraigned.

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Ruai jailbreak plot foiled

The arrest comes days after police officers in Ruai, who say they foiled a planned jailbreak at Ruai Police Station arrested another woman.

Police say Christine Njoki Gitau, 18, arrived at the station reception asking to see three men held over robbery with violence and gang rape. She was carrying a plate of rice and meat, which she said was a meal for the suspects.

A cell sentry doing a routine check on the food found a pair of pliers and a shear buried beneath the rice and meat.

https://x.com/DCI_Kenya/status/2097658653805269014
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Officers say the tools were meant to help the three suspects break out of custody. Gitau was arrested on the spot.

The men she had come to visit are Emmanuel Bosire, Ismael Arisa and Brian Gatheru. They are being held over an alleged gang-rape and robbery scheme run through an anonymous TikTok page.

Detectives from Ruai say the account was used to contact and lure young women into in-person meetings.

According to investigators, victims were led to secluded or abandoned locations, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed.

Some were reportedly forced to transfer money via M-Pesa to accounts linked to the suspects. Others had phones and other valuables stolen.

Thika chase ends in crash

Elsewhere in Thika, a suspected drug peddler is in police custody after a high-speed motorcycle chase through Kairi, Thika West, ended in a crash.

Over 300 rolls of bhang were recovered from his possession.

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