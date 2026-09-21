Charlene Ruto reflected about her time at the World Logic Forum 2026, one of several high level engagements underway in New York during the UNGA 2026 forum.

Charlene Ruto reflected about her time at the World Logic Forum 2026, one of several high level engagements underway in New York during the UNGA 2026 forum.

Charlene Ruto in New York for World Logic Forum as President Ruto attends UNGA 2026

Charlene Ruto let Kenyans know how the New York trip was unfolding. Reflecting on her time at the World Logic Forum 2026.

President William Ruto touched down in New York for one of the busiest diplomatic stretches on his calendar, and his daughter Charlene was right there.

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Charlene let Kenyans know how the trip was unfolding.

Taking to Instagram, Charlene Ruto shared a lengthy, reflective post about her time at the World Logic Forum 2026, one of several high level engagements now underway in the city.

"Grateful to have been part of the World Logic Forum 2026 in New York," she wrote.

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She described the experience as refreshing, sitting in rooms filled with people from different generations, industries and corners of the world, all having honest conversations about healthcare, philanthropy, leadership and the future.

Charlene Ruto

"One thing I took away is that the challenges we face today require us to think beyond sectors and generations. We need young people at the table, but more importantly, we need to trust them with the responsibility to help shape what comes next," she wrote.

She added, "I'm grateful for the conversations, the connections, and the opportunity to learn from so many incredible people. There is still so much work to do, and I'm excited to keep playing my part," she added.

Charlene's post comes as her father, the president, steps into a packed week on Kenya's diplomatic calendar.

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Charlene Ruto and her father, President William Ruto, during Charlene's traditional wedding.

President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto landed in New York on Sunday, September 20, 2026, ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

First Lady Rachel Ruto holds a bouquet after landing in New York for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2026.

The trip is loaded. Kenya is set to take centre stage on several fronts, from investment diplomacy to Africa's growing role in the global AI economy.

According to a statement from State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, President Ruto will use the week to push Kenya's investment agenda, unlock more African and global capital, and position the continent more firmly within the global digital and AI economy.

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He is also expected to pursue new partnerships and strengthen existing ones across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology, sectors the government hopes will translate into more jobs and new markets for Kenya.

President Ruto to co-chair roundtables

Ruto will co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation and the Global Africa Business Initiative alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Top of the agenda is the proposed KSh2.2 trillion ($17 billion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a 700,000-barrel-a-day project expected to create more than 60,000 jobs and boost regional energy security.

AI Middle Powers Initiative

Artificial Intelligence also features heavily in his schedule. Ruto is set to co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative alongside Finland's President Alexander Stubb, an initiative designed to help countries pool computing resources, data, and talent to build stronger AI capabilities.

"On Artificial Intelligence, President Ruto and President Alexander Stubb of Finland will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, enabling countries to combine computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities," the State House statement noted.

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He will also push forward the African Development Bank-backed AI 10 Billion Initiative, which aims to raise up to $10 billion by 2035 for AI investment across the continent, positioning Africa as a builder within the AI value chain rather than just a consumer of it.

Elsewhere, Ruto is expected to sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety, alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and launch an Africa Resilience Compact that will use AI, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to help the continent better prepare for El Niño and other climate shocks.

He also features among the speakers at Semafor's The Next 3 Billion 2026, a high-level technology and development forum, where he is expected to position Kenya as a regional hub for technology, trade and finance.

The president will also advance partnerships with the NBA aimed at expanding sporting infrastructure and opportunities for Kenyan youth.