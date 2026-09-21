Mood, MoneyFest to 98 Logistics: Inside George Ruto's expanding nganya empire

President William Ruto's son, a trained pilot with a growing reputation on Nairobi's streets, has just dropped his latest fleet of nganyas, and the city is talking.

President William Ruto's son, a trained pilot with a growing reputation on Nairobi's streets, has just dropped his latest fleet of nganyas, and the city is talking.

President William Ruto's son, a trained pilot with a growing reputation on Nairobi's streets, has just dropped his latest fleet of nganyas, and the city is talking.

Nairobi's matatu scene lives and dies by a few unwritten rules.

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The graffiti has to hit different. The body fabrication needs to turn heads. Lighting, offcut rims, a sound system that rattles your ribcage before you even climb in. Tick those boxes and you're not just running a PSV, you're running a legend.

George Ruto understands the assignment. The president's son, a trained pilot with a growing reputation on Nairobi's streets, has just dropped his latest fleet of nganyas, and the city is talking.

The brand is called 98 Logistics, and its unveiling was pure Nairobi, part street culture spectacle, part spiritual ceremony.

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A TikTok video posted on Friday, September 18, shows George inside a garage where the buses were fabricated.

He walked preachers through the workshop first, giving them a front row look at the fleet before anything hit the tarmac.

The crew, dressed sharply in black and white, gathered with the preachers for a prayer session that unfolded both inside and outside the vehicles. Oil was poured, prayers were said, and the buses were anointed for the road ahead.

Only after that did the fleet head to the fuel station, tanks filled, ready for their first real run.

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What followed was classic Nairobi theatre.

Night had fallen by the time the neon-green convoy hit the streets, lights flashing, horns blaring, the 98 Logistics branding catching every passing headlight.

Pedestrians lined the pavements just to watch the spectacle roll by, phones out, capturing a moment that was clearly built for the timeline.

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Up close, the buses carry every signature of the culture they belong to. Bold graphic wraps wrap around the bodywork. Offcut rims catch the light at every turn. The graffiti is loud, layered, and deliberate, including Roman numerals reading MCMXCVIII, a stylised nod to 1998.

Step inside, and the energy shifts again. Custom lighting rigs wash the interior in colour, while high-powered sound systems turn a simple commute into something closer to a moving party.

This isn't public transport in the traditional sense. It's an experience engineered for a generation raised on visuals, vibes, and viral moments.

It isn't George's first rodeo in the nganya game either.

98 Logistics joins his growing portfolio, which already includes the purple-themed Mood and the yellow-themed Money Fest.

Mood shook up Nairobi's matatu scene the moment it launched, reigniting old rivalries between crews and pulling in a fresh wave of admirers who'd never paid attention to the culture before.

Money Fest made its own noise too, complete with a distinct front design, vibrant graffiti and an equally hyped crew running the Embakasi route. It's had a few brushes with the law along the way, though it's kept things relatively quiet in recent months.

Together, these fleets sit within a much bigger Nairobi story. From Umoja's legendary Opposite to Rongai's cinematic John Wick, the city's nganyas have always been more than transport.

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