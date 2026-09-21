Who is Duty Boy Stylish? Kenyan creator gifted iPhone 17 Pro max by MrBeast

Duty Boy Stylish's journey now spans several distinct stages: growing up in Kibera, beginning with limited resources, building an audience through unscripted daily vlogs, turning that audience towards community support, travelling to Dubai for a major international creator summit, being selected among 10 global winners for a MrBeast-linked humanitarian project in Ghana and, most recently, receiving a replacement iPhone from MrBeast after losing his phone in an attack

Kenyan content creator Duty Boy Stylish has found himself at the centre of global attention after American YouTube star MrBeast gifted him a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max days after the Kenyan was attacked and robbed while filming in Nairobi.

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The gesture was the latest chapter in a remarkable content creation journey that has taken the Kibera-based creator from documenting everyday life with limited resources to travelling internationally, meeting some of the world's biggest creators and participating in a humanitarian project in Ghana.

Growing up in Kibera

Duty Boy's story is closely connected to Kibera, Nairobi, where he grew up.

His content has frequently centred on the realities of life in the informal settlement, including financial hardship, unemployment and the struggles faced by ordinary families.

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Kenyan content creator Duty Boy Stylish during a charity event in Kibra. (Image: Duty Boy Stylish)

He has also spoken about his desire to improve the circumstances of his family, particularly his mother.

According to a report published after MrBeast's gift, the 21-year-old creator grew up in the slums and has a long-standing ambition of helping his mother move out of those circumstances.

The name Duty Boy Stylish itself developed from his earlier identity as “NBA Stylish”, a name he used during his high school years.

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Rather than building his online personality around heavily scripted productions, Duty Boy adopted a more spontaneous approach to documenting his life.

How his content became a community platform

Duty Boy initially built his audience through everyday lifestyle videos shared on social media.

His content later evolved beyond documenting his own circumstances into stories about people facing difficulties around Kibera.

One of the turning points came after he documented a partially demolished house belonging to a man facing hardship.

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The story attracted the attention of his followers, who wanted to know more about the man's circumstances.

Duty Boy subsequently mobilised his online community to raise money, helping relocate the man to another home.

“My supporters reached out. They were interested in the life of the man,” he said in a past interview.

“We fundraised, relocated the man, and found him another place to stay.”

Kenyan content creator Duty Boy Stylish (Image: Duty Boy Stylish)

That experience opened another dimension of his content career.

People from the surrounding community began approaching him with stories of families struggling with medical bills, housing and basic needs. He began using his growing audience to mobilise support.

Also, some of his documented acts of kindness included cooking food for street children and homeless adults and purchasing clothes and shoes for vulnerable people.

From a basic phone to Dubai

Duty Boy's rise has also been characterised by limited resources.

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Reports about his journey say he initially relied on an old phone to record and publish his content. His growth eventually took him beyond Kibera and Kenya.

In January 2026, he travelled to Dubai for the 1 Billion Followers Summit, an international gathering organised by the UAE Government Media Office.

The 2026 summit ran from January 9 to 11 under the theme “Content for Good” and brought together thousands of creators and hundreds of speakers from the global creator economy.

For Duty Boy, the Dubai trip was significant because it was his first international flight.

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But the summit would lead to an even bigger opportunity.

How Duty Boy met MrBeast

At the Dubai summit, Duty Boy participated in the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign linked to MrBeast, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiative and the Varkey Foundation.

Content creators Samuel Weidenhofer and Dutyboy Stylish with American YouTube star MrBeast. (Image: Samuel Weidenhofer)

Participants were required to carry out acts of kindness, publish them on social media, tag MrBeast and the summit, and submit their content for consideration.

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Duty Boy was subsequently selected among 10 global winners announced during the summit.

The prize was an opportunity to join MrBeast on a humanitarian mission in Ghana, where the creators would participate in a project focused on building a village and supporting community infrastructure.

Duty Boy's acts of kindness included helping vulnerable people in his community and that his selection made him one of the creators chosen for the Ghana mission.

His own account of the selection described the moment as a major milestone in his journey from Kibera to the international creator economy.

The opportunity effectively connected a Kenyan creator documenting life in an informal settlement with one of the world's most prominent YouTube personalities.

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The attack that brought another MrBeast intervention

The latest chapter began in September 2026 when Duty Boy was attacked while filming a challenge in Nairobi.

According to preliminary reports, he was filming a challenge in which he attempted to survive on one Kenyan shilling when he and his camera operator went to the wrong street and were attacked.

Their belongings were stolen and both required medical attention.

His phone was particularly significant because it was one of his primary tools for producing content.

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The incident eventually reached MrBeast and fellow creator Samuel Weidenhofer, known online as @itssozer.

Weidenhofer explained that they did not want the theft to stop Duty Boy's work and presented him with a new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

“His phone was stolen, but MrBeast and I weren't going to let that stop his dream,” Weidenhofer wrote in a post announcing the gesture.