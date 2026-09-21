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Saving, investing and building wealth: Five Kenyan financial podcasts to follow

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 08:00 - 21 September 2026
Just Ivy Africa, is an award-winning Kenyan digital content creator, marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and prominent voice in personal finance and financial literacy across Africa (Image: Files)
From budgeting and money habits to NSE investing, entrepreneurship and billion-shilling corporate deals, these five Kenyan podcasts offer different ways to understand money in a local context.
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You do not have to be a stockbroker to care about money.

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For most Kenyans, it starts with a simpler problem:

How to stretch a salary, clear debt, save consistently and still have something left to invest.

Local finance podcasts have turned those everyday questions into conversations about saving, investing, business, markets and wealth - often with examples that make sense in Kenya.

Here are five Kenyan financial podcasts worth knowing.

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Rina Hicks is a prominent Kenyan investment banker, financial coach, author, and corporate leader (Image: Files)
Rina Hicks is a prominent Kenyan investment banker, financial coach, author, and corporate leader (Image: Files)

1. Just Money Podcast with Just Ivy Africa

The Just Money Podcast, hosted by Just Ivy Africa in partnership with The Kenyan Wall Street, covers personal finance, business, investing, careers and broader money questions.

Its newer episodes range from building an investment portfolio and navigating financial scams to entrepreneurship and investing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

One episode, for example, brings investment-bank analysts together to discuss stocks and wealth building on the NSE, while another examines scams, trading psychology and the tactics used to exploit people looking for quick returns.

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Best suited to: Young professionals, entrepreneurs and anyone looking for practical conversations around money and investing.

2. Money-Wise with Rina Hicks

Rina Hicks' Money-Wise has been around longer than many of the newer Kenyan finance shows.

The original podcast feed dates back to 2018–2019, when it covered financial literacy, investing and personal money decisions.

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The wider Money-Wise platform is still active, however, and has evolved beyond the original podcast into financial education, courses, coaching and a large library of videos.

Its current material covers budgeting, debt, investing, income and long-term wealth building, with the platform describing its approach as plain-language financial education for African markets.

Best suited to: Beginners who want to build their financial foundation before moving deeper into investing.

3. Financially Incorrect with Barrack Bukusi

Financially Incorrect takes a more conversational route through personal finance, business and the psychology of money.

Hosted by Barrack Bukusi, the show describes itself as an attempt to debunk money myths and make financial conversations easier to understand.

With more than 200 episodes, the show has covered everything from entrepreneurship and personal wealth to investing and business turnarounds.

Recent episodes have featured entrepreneurs, executives and investors discussing how they made, lost or invested money.

That makes it particularly useful for listeners interested in the human side of money - how people make financial decisions, build businesses and recover from setbacks.

Best suited to: Entrepreneurs, professionals and listeners interested in money beyond spreadsheets.

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Barrack Bukusi is a prominent Kenyan content strategist, creative economy advisor, and media producer best known as the co-founder and host of Financially Incorrect (Image: Files)
Barrack Bukusi is a prominent Kenyan content strategist, creative economy advisor, and media producer best known as the co-founder and host of Financially Incorrect (Image: Files)

4. Make Money by Business Daily Africa

For investors who want to understand what is happening in the Kenyan market, Make Money offers perhaps the most market-focused menu on this list.

Hosted by Kepha Muiruri, the Business Daily podcast has covered the Nairobi Securities Exchange, government bonds, money-market funds, offshore investing, ETFs, dividend investing, IPOs, interest rates and investment risk.

Its sixth season in 2026 has examined the Kenya Pipeline Company IPO, Bitcoin, stock trading, dividend strategies and diversification.

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It also moves beyond investments.

Earlier episodes covered side hustles, borrowing, group investing, home ownership and financial goals.

Best suited to: Readers and investors who want to connect personal money decisions to markets and the wider economy.

5. The Lion's Share Podcast by KCB

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The Lion's Share is the newest and most corporate-focused entry on the list.

KCB launched the show around its “Architects of Deals” series, featuring Maurice Opiyo, Managing Director of KCB Investment Bank, discussing deal-making, capital markets, business financing and the decisions behind major transactions.

This is less about household budgeting and more about understanding how companies raise money, structure deals and navigate capital markets.

That makes it a different listen from the other four.

For a small-business owner thinking about financing or a professional curious about investment banking, it offers a look at the machinery behind large transactions.

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Best suited to: Business owners, finance professionals and advanced investors.

Different podcasts, different money questions

These shows do not all serve the same listener.

Money-Wise is heavily geared towards financial literacy and foundations.

Just Money mixes personal finance with business and investing while Financially Incorrect leans into money stories and behavior.

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Make Money spends more time in markets and investments; while The Lion's Share looks at finance from the corporate-deal side.

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