President William Ruto and his delegation being received in New York after their arrival for the UNGA 2026

President William Ruto and his delegation being received in New York after their arrival for the UNGA 2026

Ruto lands in New York for UNGA 2026: Key events and what is on his agenda

What Ruto will do in New York as he attends 81st UN General Assembly

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have arrived in New York, United States for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

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The President and his delegation touched down on Sunday, September 20, 2026 ahead of a a busy week that will see Kenya take its place at the international stage with several engagements lined up for the president and his delegation.

The head of State will advance Kenya’s investment drive, unlock more African and global capital, and strengthen Africa’s role in shaping the global digital and AI economy.

He will also seek new partnerships while also strengthening existing partnerships across different priority areas, including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology to create jobs, expand productive capacity and open new markets.

President William Ruto and his delegation being received in New York after their arrival for the UNGA 2026

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According to a statement released by State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ruto will participate in a series of high-level forums to advance Kenya and Africa’s interests.

AI, Sh2.2T Lamu refinery, jobs & Africa’s global push

He will co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

The meeting will focus on the planned KSh2.2 trillion ($17 billion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a 700,000-barrel-a-day project expected to create more than 60,000 jobs and strengthen regional energy security.

Artificial intelligence

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Unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also form part of his engagements in New York, with Ruto co-leading the AI Middle Powers Initiative with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb.

“On Artificial Intelligence, President Ruto and President Alexander Stubb of Finland will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, enabling countries to combine computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities,” the statement notes.

His planned engagements also include advancing the Africa Development Bank-backed AI 10 Billion Initiative which aims to mobilise up to $10 billion by 2035 for investment across Africa.

The initiative aims to position the continent as a builder and producer across the AI value chain.

The President will also sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and launch an Africa Resilience Compact using AI, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to strengthen preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

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President William Ruto and his delegation being received in New York after their arrival for the UNGA 2026

He is also among the featured speakers at Semafor's The Next 3 Billion 2026, high-level technology and development forum where he will position Kenya as a regional technology, trade and finance hub.

On sports, the president will advance National Basketball Association partnerships to expand sporting infrastructure and opportunities for Kenyan youth.

The president will articulate Africa’s priorities and concerns, with Ruto set to champion for reforms that will unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise.

In his UN General Assembly address, the President will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach. With Africa holding more than $4 trillion in domestic savings and assets, Kenya will call for reforms and international guarantees to unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise.

President William Ruto and his delegation being received in New York after their arrival for the UNGA 2026

It will also highlight its National Infrastructure Fund, designed to mobilise up to $40 billion without adding to public debt, and advance Africa’s call for greater representation in global institutions.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the president will strengthen bilateral relations with other nations and institutions.

Ruto to engage Heads of State and Government

To this end, he will meet Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations.

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On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Ruto will engage Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations to expand trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation.

President William Ruto and his delegation being received in New York after their arrival for the UNGA 2026