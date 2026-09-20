Ababu Namwamba’s secret to financial success & his ventures that mint millions

Ababu Namwamba reveals how he built his wealth from the first million in his 20s to a thriving empire.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Ababu Namwamba has attained success that many desire and he is generous when it comes to sharing lessons on how he made it.

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In a candid interview with Young Millionaire Talks, Ababu opened up on his journey, sharing important lessons and tips.

His account offers a glimpse into the financial habits and mindset he developed from an early age and how his lived experiences shaped his entrepreneurial journey and how he views money.

Humble beginnings that inspired an empire

He recounted how he watched his parents struggle to put food on the table and see the eight of them through school.

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Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Ababu Namwamba

“I watched my parents struggle to raise us to send 8 of us to school. They have since rested; God bless their souls,” he said.

These humble beginnings did not stand in his way as he had big dreams of success, powered by the strong belief that all humans are born at the same point in life, the financial background notwithstanding.

Referencing his experience, Ababu stated that dreams require execution and had one piece of advice for anyone with dreams.

“Do it now. The time is always right to do what is right,” he added.

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Early start that set him up for success

Rather than waiting until after graduation to enter the job market, Namwamba started working at a young age and made prudent decisions that laid the foundation for his financial success.

This opportunity set him up for success and saw him make his first million in his early twenties and even acquire his first car before graduating from law school.

“I made my first millions in my twenties. I started working at a very young age. I started working in a law firm in my second year in University. I was even able to buy my first car before graduating law school,” he explained.

Ababu Namwamba’s income streams: The ventures that mint millions

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Delving into the ventures that make him money, Ababu explained that his business interests are spread across different sectors, including real estate, hospitality and entertainment among others.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Ababu Namwamba

I have invested in land so real estate is important for me. I invest in stocks. I invest in Money Markey Funds. I run a lakeside facility called Chase Bay. I run a lot of programs around creativity and entertainment.

Given the volatile and unpredictable nature of some investments, the former Budalangi lawmaker stressed the importance of diversifying income streams.

“I have diversified my investments. It is very important because you know it is never guaranteed how one particular investment is going to perform,” he added.

Ababu’s important money lesson: Keep the hustle honest

Drawing from experience, the former Cabinet Secretary for Sports emphasised the importance of making money honestly, stating that he did not at any point get into shady dealings that would have seen the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) pursue him.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Ababu Namwamba

“When you have an opportunity to make money, make money honestly,” he said, adding that being hunted by authorities over shady dealings is a terrible life.