A screengrab image of the moment when the hat fell from Kithure Kindiki's head during his installation as Mt Kenya spokesperson on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

A screengrab image of the moment when the hat fell from Kithure Kindiki's head during his installation as Mt Kenya spokesperson on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The Gods took it away - Gachagua trolls Kindiki after his hat fell during coronation

Gachagua trolls Kindiki as a section of MPs from Mt Kenya reject his installation as the region's spokesperson

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has reacted to the viral moment when the hat worn by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki fell on the ground during his installation as the spokesperson for Mount Kenya region.

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Kindiki was endorsed by thousands of Kikuyu, Embu, Mbeere and Meru elders at an event at Kirigiti stadium in Kiambu on Saturday, September 19, 2026 with the traditional hat falling from his head just as an elder invited his colleagues to give the DP authority for his new role.

How the viral moment unfolded

Elders at the event spoke their blessings on Kindiki, pronouncing him as the Mt Kenya spokesperson.

A screengrab image of the moment when the hat fell from Kithure Kindiki's head during his installation as Mt Kenya spokesperson on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

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Kindiki who donned traditional regalia on his torso, with a traditional hat resting on his head was then led to sit on a stool with one of the elders announcing that it was now time to give him the full authority of his new office.

Just as he sat on the stool, the hat fell off his head. He scampered swiftly, hoping to catch the hat before it hit the ground but failed to do so, with his hands finally resting on his head.

Elders who stood around him quickly picked up the hat and handed it over to the DP who quickly wore it on the head, adjusting it perfectly before the installation proceeded.

Gachagua’s interpretation

Gachagua has since waded into the matter, unpacking the incident as a clear sign that the Gods of the mountain have rejected Kindiki’s installation.

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According to Gachagua, the powerful Gods of the mountain took the throne away from Kindiki just as fake elders were attempting to hand it over to the DP.

“I think the Gods from the mountains are very powerful. I don’t think they can allow such a thing. As the fake elders were giving him the throne and putting it on his head, the Gods from the mountains took it away,” he remarked during a community address and engagement at Matt Ross Community Centre, Kansas City, USA, on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

He maintained that the ceremony aborted the moment the hat fell on the ground, insisting that Kindiki picking up the hat and putting it on his head amounted to forcing himself onto the throne when the Gods of the region had pronounced their verdict.

File image of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

“And it fell. And he had to take it and put it back. Which means the ceremony was aborted. The Gods have refused,” Gachagua added.

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A section of MPs reject Kindiki’s installation as Mt Kenya spokesperson

Even before Kindiki could settle down, dissenting views emerged with a section of MPs from the region rejecting his installation.

Ndia MP George Kariuki and his Juja counterpart George Koimburi argued that Saturday’s events amounted to nothing as the region's leaders and residents were not consulted.

The Ndia MP pointed out that only one MP from the region attended the event, an indication that local leaders were either not consulted or gave it a wide berth.

“A stadium is for football, not for looking for ourselves. Opportunities are given by God. We don't want politics of optics; we want politics to talk with our people. It is only one MP who is in the Kirigiti Stadium. You are starting to hold a tree from the top,” he said.