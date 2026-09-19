University student sues Governor, seeks Sh200K monthly child support: Here’s all we know

Kericho governor Erick Mutai faces court battle as university student seeks Sh200,000 per month in child support

Kericho governor Erick Mutai is at the heart of a fierce legal battle in which a female student at a local university has dragged him to court, accusing the politician of child neglect.

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According to the suit filed by Maureen Chepkirui who is a student as Kabianga University, Kericho county boss sired a child with her after they were romantically involved.

The fourth-year-student has accused Mutai of abdicating his parental responsibilities, leaving her to provide for the one-year-old child alone.

File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai

She accused the governor of refusing to provide protection, maintenance and other needs of the minor he allegedly sired.

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Sh200K monthly in child support

The woman is now seeking child support of Sh200,000 per month to take care of the minor while also seeking the intervention of the court to compel the politician to live up to his parental responsibilities.

The case extends beyond child support to a battle for the minor’s identity as the mother seeks to have the child’s birth certificate and details capture the minor’s relationship with the county boss.

The woman has accused the governor of refusing to facilitate the registration of the child’s birth certificate.

According to her, Governor Mutai has failed to provide his national identity card that is needed for the process.

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One man, many battles

The suit comes at a time when the governor is fighting an epic political battle for his re-election.

Mutai who trounced established politicians including Charles Keter and clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket before winning his first term in 2022 has had it rough politically.

The governor has survived two impeachment attempts with the Members of the County Assembly voting to impeach him on both occasions.

File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai at a public event

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The Senate saved him from an early exit on both occasions, but his political battles are far form over, with the child support suit adding another layer to his woes.

The governor may have survived the impeachment attempts but his relationship with his deputy did not as he publicly announced the end of their partnership earlier in the year.

Mutai urged his deputy, Fred Kirui to seek another partner in the 2027 election, marking the end of a union that propelled both of them to the helm of Kericho County.