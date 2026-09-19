Advertisement

University student sues Governor, seeks Sh200K monthly child support: Here’s all we know

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 13:31 - 19 September 2026
File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai
Kericho governor Erick Mutai faces court battle as university student seeks Sh200,000 per month in child support
Advertisement

Kericho governor Erick Mutai is at the heart of a fierce legal battle in which a female student at a local university has dragged him to court, accusing the politician of child neglect.

Advertisement

According to the suit filed by Maureen Chepkirui who is a student as Kabianga University, Kericho county boss sired a child with her after they were romantically involved.

The fourth-year-student has accused Mutai of abdicating his parental responsibilities, leaving her to provide for the one-year-old child alone.

File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai
File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai

She accused the governor of refusing to provide protection, maintenance and other needs of the minor he allegedly sired.

Advertisement

Sh200K monthly in child support

The woman is now seeking child support of Sh200,000 per month to take care of the minor while also seeking the intervention of the court to compel the politician to live up to his parental responsibilities.

The case extends beyond child support to a battle for the minor’s identity as the mother seeks to have the child’s birth certificate and details capture the minor’s relationship with the county boss.

The woman has accused the governor of refusing to facilitate the registration of the child’s birth certificate.

According to her, Governor Mutai has failed to provide his national identity card that is needed for the process.

Advertisement

One man, many battles

The suit comes at a time when the governor is fighting an epic political battle for his re-election.

Mutai who trounced established politicians including Charles Keter and clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket before winning his first term in 2022 has had it rough politically.

The governor has survived two impeachment attempts with the Members of the County Assembly voting to impeach him on both occasions.

File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai at a public event
File image of Kericho governor Erick Mutai at a public event
Advertisement

The Senate saved him from an early exit on both occasions, but his political battles are far form over, with the child support suit adding another layer to his woes.

The governor may have survived the impeachment attempts but his relationship with his deputy did not as he publicly announced the end of their partnership earlier in the year.

Mutai urged his deputy, Fred Kirui to seek another partner in the 2027 election, marking the end of a union that propelled both of them to the helm of Kericho County.

The governor has since settled on his Finance CECM Jackson Rop as his preferred running mate.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
9 HOTTEST CELEBRITIES MOTHERS OF 2018
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
9 HOTTEST CELEBRITIES MOTHERS OF 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
University student sues Governor, seeks Sh200K monthly child support: Here’s all we know
Lifestyle
19.09.2026
University student sues Governor, seeks Sh200K monthly child support: Here’s all we know
Heartbreaking photos as Juja woman who lost 5 babies shops for tiny coffins
News
19.09.2026
Heartbreaking photos as Juja woman who lost 5 babies shops for tiny coffins
Inside Edwin Sifuna's diplomatic blitz & elevated profile
News
19.09.2026
Inside Edwin Sifuna's diplomatic blitz & elevated profile
Reuben Kigame slams "meagre" royalty payout, says CMOs collect big, pays artistes peanuts
Entertainment
19.09.2026
Reuben Kigame slams "meagre" royalty payout, says CMOs collect big, pays artistes peanuts
Agnes Ngetich Eyes Another World Title After a Stunning 2026 Season
Athletics
19.09.2026
Agnes Ngetich Eyes Another World Title After a Stunning 2026 Season
Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.
News
19.09.2026
Babu Owino unveils The Mwananchi Party for 2027 Nairobi governor bid amid Linda Mwananchi tensions