Inside Edwin Sifuna's diplomatic blitz & elevated profile

Edwin Sifuna’s new power base: Diplomatic blitz, grassroots support and 2027 ambitions

Edwin Sifuna has emerged as one of the most visible political figures in the post Raila Odinga era, transitioning from a party official hounded out of office shortly after the demise of his boss to a national figure commanding attention well beyond his traditional political base.

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His entry into the scene is shaping the 2027 presidential election politics, and his position on national issues, high-profile public engagements, as well as his growing grassroots presence have continued to alter the political landscape in ways few could imagine just a few months back.

Diplomatic blitz & expanded network

For a politician who was dismissed as a passing cloud by rivals backing President William Ruto’s re-election, one meeting with a foreign envoy could pass as routine.

A string of them in quick succession is harder to ignore and leaves no doubt that he is a key stakeholder who cannot be ignored and this has been the reality for Sifuna over the past few weeks.

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The Nairobi Senator met US Chargé d’Affaires, Susan Burns at her residence in Nairobi on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The meeting with the top US diplomat in the country came barely two days after the youthful politician met Dutch Ambassador to Kenya Henk Jan Bakker at his residence in Nairobi.

Sifuna has met a long list of Kenya-based diplomats, including representatives from France, Germany, Britain, Australia and the European Union.

Edwin Sifuna with Dutch Ambassador to Kenya Henk Jan Bakker

With his meetings increasingly extending beyond Kenya’s political arena, Sifuna’s diplomatic blitz is becoming another notable chapter in his evolving public profile.

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The series of diplomatic encounters come at a time when the Linda Mwananchi platform is coalescing around Sifuna’s 2027 presidential ambitions, putting his engagements with international representatives under growing public attention as Kenya moves towards the 2027 General Election.

Politicians stream in to meet Sifuna

Sifuna’s elevated political profile has also seen a steady flow of delegations to his office, with politicians streaming in to have audience with him.

His social media profiles reveal how his office has turned into a beehive of activity with former, current and aspiring politicians making their way into what is emerging as a new centre of power in the opposition.

Embakasi West MP Mark Muriithi Mwenje is among those who have met the senator over the last few days.

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He also hosted a delegation from Marsabit led by Tume Abduba, with Cate Mashame also leading another team from Taita Taveta to meet the Senator.

Sifuna's growing grassroots support

Initially dismissed as a passing cloud by rival politicians backing President William Ruto’s re-election, Sifuna entered the stage and refused to exit as they predicted.

His presence is defined by a robust grassroots support that is steadily growing with a near-fanatical following as his supporters warm up to what they strongly believe is a possible Sifuna presidency in 2027.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.