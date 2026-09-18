DJ Spider: Raila Odinga's entertainer who shifted to Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi after ODM wrangles

DJ Spider built his name entertaining crowds and riding in the lead car during Raila Odinga's high-energy campaigns and street protests.

DJ Spider built his name entertaining crowds and riding in the lead car during Raila Odinga's high-energy campaigns and street protests.

DJ Spider built his name as Raila Odinga's official rally DJ, switched allegiance and is now one of the most talked-about figures in Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi movement.

He once turned violent police water cannons being sprayed on opposition political rally and maandamano attendees into a dance floor.

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Fredrick Muyangu, better known as DJ Spider Freddy, is doing the same for a different political camp.

The man who built his name as Raila Odinga's official rally DJ switched allegiance and is now one of the most talked-about figures in Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi movement.

DJ Spider

His move says a lot about Kenyan politics right now. Even the DJ booth isn't immune to the realignments shaking up ODM.

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DJ Spider first built his name entertaining crowds and riding in the lead car during Raila Odinga's high-energy campaigns and street protests.

He wasn't just background noise. He was part of the moment.

His biggest break into the national spotlight came during the 2023–2024 political demonstrations, when police turned water cannons on Raila's convoy.

Most people would have panicked, but DJ Spider reached for his decks instead, playing the Catholic hymn "Uninyunyizie Maji", turning a police dispersal tactic into a street party.

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The clip went viral, and DJ Spider became a household name overnight. His usefulness went beyond good timing.

2027 presidential aspirant Senator Edwin Sifuna later revealed that DJ Spider's song choices weren't random at all. Certain tracks doubled as coded signals, warning the convoy when police were preparing to fire tear gas.

Behind the music was a system.

When ODM parted ways with Senator Oburu Oginga, the ripple effects reached the DJ booth too. DJ Spider had already drifted from Oburu's Linda Ground faction, skipping rallies in Homa Bay and beyond.

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DJ Spider

Once he showed up alongside Edwin Sifuna in Busia, the shift became official and impossible to ignore.

Speaking to the media in February 2026, DJ Spider explained the move plainly: he had been away from Linda Ground for some time, and once he joined Sifuna, questions started flying. His answer left no room for doubt.

"I'm fully affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi team. I'm 100% Sifunated!" he said.

ODM's loss went beyond losing Jakom. The movement, as some now joke, was also left without its DJ.

DJ Spider's connection to Raila Odinga ran deep. He traversed Nairobi with him through the street protests of late 2022, 2023 and 2024, earning public praise from the former Prime Minister along the way.

Whenever police force threatened to overwhelm the crowd with tear gas, water cannons, and gunfire, DJ Spider had a habit of flipping tension into celebration, dropping a track that turned fear into defiance.

DJ Spider

For Raila's supporters, those moments became memories they still carry. Today, that same instinct powers Linda Mwananchi's rallies.

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DJ Spider has become something close to an invisible engine behind the movement's energy, reading a crowd and dropping exactly what it needs, anthems, vernacular hits, gospel tracks, oldies.

Whatever he touches on the decks tends to go viral, amplified further by his growing following on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

On 13 September 2026, Linda Mwananchi staged one of its biggest processions yet, winding from All Saints Cathedral through Jogoo Road to Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East.

DJ Spider had clearly done his homework. For more than five hours, he soundtracked the entire march, matching the mood as slogans filled the air and rival leaders traded political jabs.

When Sifuna finally took the podium, he didn't let the moment pass without acknowledging the man behind the sound.

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"Huyo ni DJ Spider, alikua DJ wa Baba na tulihama naye," Sifuna told the crowd, introducing him as the DJ who once played for Baba and had now crossed over with him.