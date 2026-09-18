PPK Leader Ndindi Nyoro during a tour of Isiolo on Thursday, September 17, 2026.(Image: Ndindi Nyoro)

PPK Leader Ndindi Nyoro during a tour of Isiolo on Thursday, September 17, 2026.(Image: Ndindi Nyoro)

Isiolo attack that left 5 dead sparks political demands, protests as pressure mounts on govt to respond

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, leader of the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK), delivered a strong critique of President William Ruto’s administration during a public tour in Isiolo town, addressing security, economic decisions, and national politics.

People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) leader and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has launched a fiery criticism against President William Ruto’s administration, accusing the government of failing to protect citizens following a tragic bandit attack in Isiolo County.

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Speaking during a public tour in Isiolo town, Nyoro condemned the recent attack in Gotu that left five people dead, including two police officers.

He asserted that the continued loss of human lives and livestock in the region is clear evidence that the national government has defaulted on its primary constitutional obligation to safeguard its citizens.

“The government has failed to provide security to its people,” Nyoro said.

Ndindi Nyoro speaking to Isiolo residents during his tour onSeptember,17

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Failure to secure Isiolo residents

Recent reporting supports that sequence. The Gotu attack on September 16 killed two ASTU officers, a National Police Reservist and two civilians.

Governor Abdi Guyo subsequently called for intensified security operations, patrols and intelligence gathering. Senator Fatuma Dullo, Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya and KANU chairman Gideon Moi also demanded urgent intervention.

On September 17, residents demonstrated in Isiolo, including blocking sections of the Isiolo–Moyale Highway, demanding stronger security measures and government action.

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Addressing residents and local leaders, Nyoro demanded urgent action from national security agencies to reinforce security operations across Isiolo and neighboring areas.

He expressed concern over the unchecked proliferation of banditry, emphasizing that pastoralist communities are losing their livelihoods and lives while the government remains inactive.

Nyoro further leveled serious allegations against elements within the government, claiming that individuals holding high office are actively complicit in livestock theft.

According to the Kiharu lawmaker, official involvement in illegal cattle rustling has exacerbated the cycle of violence and banditry in the region.

He declared that opposition leaders would not sit by passively while local communities are targeted, calling for an immediate end to the violence and donating 200,000 shillings to support the families of the five victims killed in the Gotu attack.

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Local leaders accompanying Nyoro echoed his sentiments.

Chari Ward MCA Mejja Golicha noted that livestock remains the primary economic lifeline for most families in Isiolo, but persistent insecurity and unmitigated livestock theft have left residents impoverished and vulnerable.

Isiolo residents demonstration due to incresed banditry attacks

Rejection of Safaricom stake sale and judiciary respect

Beyond security matters, Nyoro addressed major national economic decisions, specifically taking aim at Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi over the government's proposal to sell its stake in Safaricom.

He insisted that the funds involved must remain in the public domain and urged the government to abandon its plans to appeal the court's decision.

Respecting judicial outcomes, he noted, is vital for maintaining economic stability and rule of law in Kenya.

Defense of Uhuru Kenyatta and broader political strategy

Turning to national political dynamics ahead of the 2027 General Election, Nyoro called on President William Ruto to cease ongoing political attacks against retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

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Nyoro argued that the current administration should dedicate its energy to addressing the severe economic hardships facing Kenyans rather than engaging in political feuds with the former head of state.

Nyoro stressed that President Ruto is not competing against Uhuru Kenyatta, but rather against the economic distress and public discontent generated during his own tenure.

He advised the President that if he expects to be treated with respect after leaving office, he must accord the same respect to his predecessor while still in power.

Nyoro urged opposition factions to consolidate their efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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