Novotel Nairobi Westlands is a highly rated 4-star hotel located along Lower Kabete Road in the vibrant Westlands business hub of Nairobi (Image: Files)

Novotel Nairobi Westlands is a highly rated 4-star hotel located along Lower Kabete Road in the vibrant Westlands business hub of Nairobi (Image: Files)

From Luxury to Business: Inside Accor’s Growing Footprint in Kenyan Hotel Space

Accor brought its ALL Thanks to You partner event to Kenya for the first time, bringing together partners from across East Africa. Beyond the celebration, the Nairobi gathering offered a closer look at the global hospitality group behind Fairmont, Mövenpick, Novotel and more than 40 other hotel brands.

Nairobi hosted Accor's first ALL Thanks to You event in Kenya on Thursday 17th - bringing together partners from across East Africa for an evening focused on appreciation, networking and shared experiences.

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Held at Novotel Nairobi Westlands, the event also gave guests an exclusive preview of the property before the evening's programme of entertainment and experiences.

For Accor, however, the gathering was about more than celebration.

It put the spotlight on the hotel owners, operators and business partners who help the Group expand its brands into new markets.

Accor Kenyan business partners and guests during the ALL Thanks to You event held on Thursday 17th September at the Novotel Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi (Image: Files)

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Why Accor is bringing partners together

Accor's growth depends heavily on partnerships.

Alongside hotels it operates directly, the Group works with property owners and developers through management and franchise arrangements, allowing its brands to expand without relying solely on owned assets.

The scale is substantial.

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Accor currently has more than 5,800 hotels, 880,000 rooms, 45-plus brands and more than 380,000 team members across 110-plus countries.

Its development pipeline includes more than 1,500 additional hotels.

Its franchise network alone accounts for more than 3,500 hotels, making owners and development partners an important part of the Group's international expansion.

That is the business context behind ALL Thanks to You.

Recognising the relationships that help turn hotel brands into actual properties and experiences in markets such as East Africa.

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The Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club is a historic 100-acre estate tucked into the foothills of Mount Kenya, famous for its equator-bisecting golf course and its Mountain Bongo wildlife sanctuary (Image: Files)

From one Novotel to a global portfolio

Accor's story began in 1967, when Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson opened the first Novotel in Lille, France.

Its first African hotel followed in 1975, when Novotel opened in Cameroon.

Today, Novotel sits within a portfolio spanning luxury, lifestyle, premium, midscale and economy hospitality.

The brands include Fairmont, Raffles, Sofitel, MGallery, Mövenpick, Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles, among more than 45 brands worldwide.

The result is a business that can serve very different travelers under one corporate umbrella - from luxury and safari guests to business travelers, families and budget-conscious tourists.

Accor's operations also extend beyond guestrooms into restaurants and bars, wellness, meetings, entertainment and residences, reflecting a broader approach to hospitality.

Pullman Nairobi Upper Hill is a premium 5-star hotel highly praised for its stunning contemporary art pieces, cozy ambiance, and exceptional customer service (Image: -Files)

Accor's footprint in Kenya

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Kenya has become a good example of that multi-brand strategy.

Accor's current Kenyan portfolio includes Fairmont The Norfolk, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Fairmont Mara Safari Club and Mövenpick Nairobi Hotel & Residences.

In addition, the portfolio includes Pullman Nairobi Upper Hill, Mercure Nairobi Upper Hill, Novotel Nairobi Westlands, ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands and Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi – MGallery Collection.

The properties span Nairobi's business and leisure market as well as safari destinations, giving Accor exposure to both corporate and tourism demand.

Novotel Nairobi Westlands, which hosted Thursday's event, has 347 rooms and suites, along with four dining venues, meeting and event facilities, a spa, fitness facilities and a rooftop pool.

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What exactly is ALL Accor?

The “ALL” in ALL Thanks to You refers to ALL Accor, the Group's booking and loyalty programme.

It goes beyond hotel points.

Members can access exclusive rates, earn and redeem rewards and take part in experiences and offers linked to Accor and its partners.

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Accor currently reports more than 120 million members and more than 140 partners, extending the programme into areas beyond hotel stays.

That helps explain why Accor increasingly describes its offer in terms of experiences rather than rooms alone.

For Kenya, the significance of Thursday's event lies in the same network.