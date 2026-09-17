Red, Blue & Black Pill: Unpacking the internet language of modern masculinity

Jacob Aliet is a Kenyan author, coach, and speaker whose Unplugged series explores masculinity, identity, and modern human transformation (Image: Files)

Jacob Aliet is a Kenyan author, coach, and speaker whose Unplugged series explores masculinity, identity, and modern human transformation (Image: Files)

“Red pill”, “blue pill” and “black pill” labels describe very different worldviews, from accepting conventional ideas to believing society hides uncomfortable truths - and, in the black-pill version, that those truths leave some men with little hope of changing their circumstances.

In The Matrix movie, Morpheus offers Neo two pills.

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The blue pill allows him to return to his familiar reality; the red pill reveals the reality behind it.

The metaphor was originally about knowledge, perception and the willingness to confront an uncomfortable truth.

It was not a theory about men or women.

Internet communities later gave it a new meaning.

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The terms became particularly influential in the manosphere, a loose collection of online communities dealing with masculinity, relationships and perceived male grievances.

The ecosystem includes Red Pill groups, incels, men's-rights activists, pickup artists and MGTOW, although these are distinct communities rather than one organised movement.

Elvis Warutumo Gitau (commonly known as Elvis W.) is a prominent Kenyan digital entrepreneur, educator, and AI productivity coach (Image: Files)

"Red Pill" - you've seen the truth

In manosphere usage, taking the red pill means believing that mainstream ideas about gender and relationships conceal how things really work.

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Red Pill communities commonly discuss male status, female attraction, sexual behaviour, masculinity and feminism.

A recurring belief is that men are disadvantaged by modern gender arrangements and that understanding the supposed rules of attraction gives men greater control over their lives and relationships.

Research also finds a strong self-improvement component: confidence, fitness, status and dating strategy are often presented alongside broader ideological claims.

That gives Red Pill thinking its central promise:

The system may be unfair, but you can learn the rules and improve your position.

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The claims about gender and attraction are contested and should not be confused with established scientific facts.

"Blue Pill" - you still believe the old story

Blue Pill is largely the Red Pill community's opposing label.

A blue-pilled person is portrayed as someone who accepts conventional ideas about love, equality, gender or relationships and has not recognised the “truth” claimed by Red Pill adherents.

In that context, the term is often used dismissively for people considered naïve or unaware.

Outside those communities, however, “blue-pilled” is often just internet shorthand for being conventional, trusting the mainstream view or refusing to question an accepted idea.

So calling someone blue-pilled tells you little without knowing why they were given the label.

"Black pill" - there's no way out

Black Pill thinking takes the Red Pill worldview further.

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It is particularly associated with incel communities, where it is linked to the belief that romantic and sexual success is largely determined by fixed characteristics, especially physical appearance, height, facial features and perceived status.

The result is a much more fatalistic worldview: if the hierarchy is fixed, self-improvement cannot fundamentally change your position.

That is the crucial difference.

Red Pill says: understand the game and improve your position.

Black Pill says: the game is largely predetermined, and some people are destined to lose.

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Research describes black-pill thinking in terms of lookism, biological determinism, social hierarchy and hopelessness.

It also finds that not every incel subscribes to every element of black-pill ideology.

Andrew Kibe is one of Kenya's most prominent and controversial media personalities, online content creators, and central figures in the African "manosphere" (Image: Files)

Where do "incels" fit?

“Incel” comes from involuntary celibate and refers today to an online subculture centred on men who identify around their perceived inability to form romantic or sexual relationships.

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Its history is more complicated than its present reputation.

The term began in the late 1990s as the name of an online support project created by a Canadian woman known as Alana.

The community later evolved into predominantly male spaces where sexual frustration, perceived social exclusion and hostility towards women became increasingly prominent.

Not every lonely man is an incel, and being inexperienced or rejected does not by itself place someone inside the ideology.

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The sub-culture

This is why the terms now appear everywhere.

Looksmaxxing can mean improving fitness, grooming or appearance, but has also become associated with the black-pill belief that physical characteristics largely determine romantic worth.

Chad, Stacy, alpha, beta, hypergamy and sexual-market value similarly came from or became prominent within manosphere discourse before some of the vocabulary spread into mainstream social media.

A TikTok user can therefore use “red pill” or “looksmaxxing” without belonging to a Red Pill or incel community.

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The language travelled faster than its original ideology.

The simplest way to understand the pills

Think of them as three answers to one question:

Blue Pill: The conventional explanation is broadly fine.

Red Pill: The conventional explanation is wrong; I have discovered what is really happening.

Black Pill: I have discovered what is really happening, and the underlying rules cannot be changed.

That is why the vocabulary has survived.

The Matrix gave the internet a metaphor for awakening.

The manosphere turned it into a language for gender, power, attraction and masculinity.

Today, the same words can be used as ideology, identity, insult, meme or joke.