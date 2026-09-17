Creating a new home for Kenya’s next generation of stand-up comedy talent

The 22Best comedy platform brings together stand-up performances, live comedy club experiences, crowd interactions, guest appearances and emerging talent from across the country to give comedians a platform where they can perform, experiment, connect with audiences and build their profiles

Kenya's comedy scene is diverse, highly relatable, increasingly digital, and built around individual creators rather than only traditional TV platforms.

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Unlike previous years, the scene is no longer confined to the stage as it is becoming a digital business.

From YouTube channels with hundreds of thousands of subscribers to stand-up specials generating millions of views, Kenyan comedians are demonstrating that there is a substantial audience for locally produced comedy beyond traditional television and live venues.

This reality comes at a time when 75% of Kenya's population is under 30, and social platforms have become an increasingly important space for entertainment and for creators to leverage and grow, according to the Reuters Institute.

Comedy often works because the stories told by comedians most of the time mirror the daily lives of audiences.

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Whether it is navigating relationships, dealing with work-life, understanding family relations, navigating traffic, interacting with neighbours or simply trying to make it through the week, ordinary experiences can become extraordinary sources of humour when viewed through the eyes of a skilled comedian.

In Kenya, such stories never lack, and a new generation of comedians are turning those stories into laughter.

The ecosystem has witnessed massive growth of upcoming talent who, for the love of the craft, want to explore avenues that will give them a platform to share their skill and engage with audiences while generating income, but due to the lack of these platforms, their talent either goes to waste or they turn to other avenues of generating income, forgetting their passion.

Against this backdrop, 22Best is creating a dedicated platform designed to nurture this talent and give comedians a space to showcase their craft to a wider audience.

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The 22Best comedy platform brings together stand-up performances, live comedy club experiences, crowd interactions, guest appearances and emerging talent from across the country to give comedians a platform where they can perform, experiment, connect with audiences and build their profiles.

The platform’s most important mandate is to nurture local talent. By creating opportunities for emerging comedians to perform alongside more experienced performers, 22Best can contribute to the growth of Kenya’s comedy ecosystem and help create enhanced visibility for new voices.

This is important in an industry where talent development often happens through live performances and word of mouth.

22Best Comedy x Pulse

Digital platforms can help bridge that gap by taking performances beyond the venue and making them accessible to audiences across Kenya, Africa and beyond.

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Audiences should expect a mix of stand-up comedy specials, live comedy club performances, crowd work, guest comedians, rising talent and behind-the-scenes content.

African comedy continues to find audiences around the world, with digital platforms making it possible for local stories and perspectives to travel much further.

A joke about a uniquely Kenyan experience can resonate with someone living thousands of kilometres away, whether because they recognise the experience themselves or simply enjoy discovering a different perspective.

22Best therefore aims to make Kenyan comedy accessible to a broader audience while keeping the talent and stories at the centre.

As Kenya's comedy scene continues to evolve, creating spaces where talent can be discovered, developed and celebrated will be increasingly important.