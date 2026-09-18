Kenya's cosmetic surgery boom: Risks, cost and why women get BBL, tummy tucks

As interest in cosmetic surgery grows, so does the warning from experts. Safety cannot be an afterthought.

Cosmetic surgery is no longer a subject whispered about in private circles in Kenya.

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What was once associated mainly with wealthier countries has steadily grown into a visible part of the country's beauty industry, as more medical facilities begin offering aesthetic services and more Kenyans openly document their procedures.

Professionals, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other high profile individuals are increasingly turning to cosmetic surgery, and many are no longer keeping it private.

Lydia Wanjiru post-op

Cosmetic surgery boom Kenya

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A recent Kenyan study has found that the trend mirrors global patterns, with women often facing greater pressure to meet prevailing beauty standards, while age, financial stability and urban living all influence the decision to go under the knife.

Among the country's most recognisable faces driving this conversation are socialite Vera Sidika, content creator Lydia Wanjiru and media personality Amber Ray, each of whom has spoken publicly about their own cosmetic surgery journeys, the motivations behind them and the realities of recovery.

Others include Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy who shared her BBL and Ozempic weight loss journey with her followers online.

But as interest grows, so do the warnings. Kenya has recorded tragic cases linked to unqualified practitioners and unlicensed facilities, a reminder that experts say makes proper research non negotiable before any procedure.

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Vera Sidika has long been one of the most recognisable faces in this space.

Back in 2014, she travelled to the United Kingdom for a skin lightening treatment. The cost was steep, about €100,000, roughly KSh15 million at the time.

"Looking good is my business," she said during a television interview, crediting her appearance for much of her commercial success.

Vera Sidika breast augmentation

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More than a decade later, Vera was back in the spotlight for another procedure. In September 2025, she underwent breast augmentation and publicly unveiled the results.

Vera Sidika underwent breast augmentation and publicly unveiled the results.

Her message to other women was simple. Do not feel ashamed for wanting to feel good in your own body after childbirth.

"I know this sounds crazy, who does a boob party? But for me and other women who have had children, it's not easy. Pregnancy is a journey. Your body changes. When you get the chance to make the best of your body after having children, you go for it," she said.

Vera Sidika has never shied away from showing off the results of her cosmetic enhancements.

She added, "Don't let anyone shame you. You love yourself, that's why you are fixing yourself. You want to feel better about yourself. That's my motto and I have always lived by it."

Vera is not alone in speaking candidly about her journey.

Brazilian Butt Lift - BBL

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru has also shared her experience with a Brazilian Butt Lift, a procedure combining liposuction with fat transfer to reshape and add volume to the buttocks.

For Lydia, the decision came after years of struggling with her body shape.

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"I was apple shaped, I was bigger from my waist upwards compared to my waist downwards. I struggled to dress that body. I would put on a dress and the way it sat on my body was not the same way it looked in the picture used by the shop selling it," she explained.

A Kenyan study has found that the growing number of women seeking cosmetic surgery mirrors patterns seen globally, where women often face heavier pressure to meet prevailing beauty standards.

Researchers also identified a few common threads among those who choose surgery. Age, financial stability and urban living all play a role.

Most participants in the study lived in urban areas. The largest age group seeking procedures fell between 35 and 44 years old.

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As interest in cosmetic surgery grows, so does the warning from experts. Safety cannot be an afterthought.

Risks behind cosmetic procedures in Kenya

Kenya has already seen tragic outcomes tied to cosmetic procedures gone wrong.

In June 2018, June Wanza Mulupi died from sepsis following complications after a breast augmentation allegedly carried out by an unqualified doctor.

In October 2024, Lucy Ng'ang'a died after undergoing liposuction at a private clinic.

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These cases are a sobering reminder of why choosing qualified professionals and licensed facilities matters, and why cutting corners can be fatal.

Lydia said she took her own research seriously before her surgery, consulting three specialists to confirm both the doctor and the hospital met the required standards.

Dr Shaban Said, Director of Plastic Surgery at APSH, echoes that advice.

"When something goes wrong, it is usually because the facility failed to follow strict ethical, medical and legal guidelines required of a medical practitioner. It is, therefore, important that a patient considering a cosmetic procedure begins with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council to establish that both the hospital and the doctor are licensed to perform the procedure," he advised.

According to a study published in June 2025 in the Pan-African Journal of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck, is Kenya's most frequently performed cosmetic procedure.

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Liposuction, mastopexy, breast augmentation and Brazilian Butt Lift follow closely behind.

Amber Ray Turkey surgery

Few Kenyan personalities have documented their cosmetic surgery journey as openly as Amber Ray.

Amber Ray

The media personality recently shared details of the procedures she underwent in Turkey, walking her massive social media following through the pain, the cost and the recovery process.

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Speaking on September 6 while answering fan questions, Amber explained that she travelled to Turkey with breast surgery and Liposuction 360 already planned.

Breast enhancement, she said, was something she had wanted for a long time, especially to restore fullness after breastfeeding.

"The original plan was to do my boob, you all know how long I have wanted this, then Lipo 360 since I am officially done having babies," she wrote.

Even with a long held desire for the procedures, Amber admitted she almost backed out once the surgery date got close.

During her consultation, her doctor asked if she wanted fat transferred elsewhere on her body. She initially said no, insisting she was happy with her natural backside and did not have hip dips.

Her surgeon then suggested transferring fat to her calves instead, to give her lower legs a fuller, more balanced look. It was not something Amber had considered before, but she went ahead with it.

She has since clarified she did not get a Brazilian Butt Lift, maintaining that her natural backside was already large enough for her liking.

The surgery itself lasted six hours. Amber says the hardest part came right after waking up from anesthesia.

Amber Ray

She rated the pain a 9 out of 10, describing a sensation of her entire body being on fire, along with a brief wave of intense cold that made her fear the worst.

Despite the scare, she expects full recovery to take about six months.

Her Turkey trip did not stop at cosmetic surgery either. Amber also underwent cosmetic dental work, having 21 teeth worked on at roughly KSh44,000 per tooth, bringing the total cost to close to KSh924,000.