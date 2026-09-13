Linda Mwananchi shakes up Nairobi with mega rally amid heightened security

Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino and James Orengo lead Linda Mwananchi rally as battle for influence in Nairobi and across the country heats up ahead of 2027 elections.

The Linda Mwananchi political formation has taken its political blitz to Nairobi, traversing the county and engaging with Kenyans from all walks of life as it seeks to deepen its presence in the country and expand its influence.

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An itinerary released by politicians allied to the outfit indicated that they would first worship at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi before taking a lap in the city with stopovers at Marikiti, Gikomba, Burma Market, Jogoo Road, Manyanja Road, B Centre and Stage 17 with the climax being a mega rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Embakasi East.

Ahead of the rally, police released a statement banning any political activity in the Central Business District.

Notably, it is on record that some political figures have, in the recent past had rallies in the CBD, including on weekdays when most businesses operate, with thousands of Kenyans making their way to the CBD for work, business and other engagements.

Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino and James Orengo at All Saints Cathedral before embarking on the inaugural Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

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At All Saints Cathedral, where the politicians worshipped, armed police mounted checkpoints along the road and thoroughly checked all vehicles accessing the facility.

There was heavy deployment of police officers across the city, with heightened patrols and police stationed at various points within the city and along major roads.

Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Babu Owino, Kawira Mwangaza, Pauline Njoroge and Geoffrey Osotsi are among the politicians who joined worshippers for a service before hitting the road.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The procession then made its way towards Uhuru Park and onward to the CBD, where security had been heightened, with Babu Owino asserting that it was a peaceful procession and urging motorbike riders in the procession to be infront.

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A screengrab image of the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The team then made its way through Uhuru Highway and joined Haile Selassie Avenue and onward to Marikiti Market with a huge crowd following.

Calls for unity dominated the speeches as the team emphasised its resolve to send President William Ruto home.

“I want to tell Nairobi that other parts of the country want to give me another job. Do you know the job they want me to take? People in other parts want to take me to a certain job. Do you also want me to take that job?” Sifuna asked the crowd during one of the roadside rallies, indicating his intention to go for the top seat.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

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Acknowledging that a united opposition has a better chance of sailing to victory, he called for unity with the opposition, presenting one candidate who would be supported by all at the ballot.

“It will not be easy. We must walk together with Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua and all other leaders in the opposition. Let us walk together,” Sifuna said.

The entourage made its way to Jacaranda Grounds in the evening, where thousands had gathered eagerly waiting their arrival.