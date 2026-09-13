Interior PS Raymond Omollo exchanges a moment with village elders after the government announced an initiative to award them a monthly stipend of Sh3,000 starting from July 1, 2026 (Image: Files)

Interior PS Raymond Omollo exchanges a moment with village elders after the government announced an initiative to award them a monthly stipend of Sh3,000 starting from July 1, 2026 (Image: Files)

After years of voluntary service, village elders finally get formal recognition

For someone who spends years settling disputes, gathering security information and responding when a family is in trouble, a Sh3,000 payment may not sound like much. For Kenya's village elders, it represents something bigger: official recognition.

In Bomariba, Bonchari, Kisii County, 67-year-old Zakaria Ombai has spent about two decades serving as a village elder.

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His patch covers roughly 650 households.

Through Nyumba Kumi representatives, he gathers information on security and community concerns before passing it to the assistant chief.

The work can sometimes be dangerous.

Ombai says elders are occasionally called into volatile family disputes or other tense situations, without the formal protection or remuneration attached to many public roles.

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For years, that was simply how the system operated.

Now it is changing.

Village elders in Kenya represent the smallest tier of the government’s grassroots administrative structure, historically operating as volunteers to support the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) (Image: Files)

More than 106,000 elders brought into the system

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The government has formally onboarded more than 106,000 village elders across Kenya's 47 counties into the National Government Administration structure.

From August 2026, each elder is receiving a Sh3,000 monthly stipend.

The government has also announced smartphones, training in administration and digital literacy, and SHA medical insurance for elders and their families.

Parliament had already provided about Sh3.5 billion in the 2026/27 budget for the village elders' programme.

The government says the formal recognition reflects the role elders already play in grassroots administration - from community mobilization and security to identifying vulnerable households and supporting government programmes.

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The people who know the village

Area Chief Trufosa Orina says elders are particularly useful when dealing with land and boundary disputes.

Many have lived in the same communities for decades.

They know families, local histories and, in some cases, the boundaries and ownership histories of pieces of land that can become difficult to establish from paperwork alone.

That local knowledge can help resolve smaller disputes before they develop into prolonged conflicts.

Elders also form part of the wider community-security network, working with chiefs, assistant chiefs and Nyumba Kumi structures.

For someone like Ombai, the new arrangement therefore formalises work that was already happening.

After decades of unpaid service, the government has formally integrated 106,000 village elders into the civil service framework (Image: Files)

The first payment means something

For elders such as Ondieki, who has served for about 16 years, receiving the August payment was a significant moment.

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After years of largely voluntary service, there is now a formal acknowledgement that the work has value.

The Sh3,000 is modest, and some elders are already calling for it to eventually rise to Sh5,000. But the bigger change is the recognition that comes with the payment.

Vincent Bosire remembers another moment that carried similar significance: being invited to State House after years of community service.

The new system also introduces tools that could change how elders work.

Smartphones could make communication with administrators faster while helping them submit information and coordinate community activities digitally.

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From village volunteer to recognised public function

There is a practical question behind the policy: whether formal recognition can make grassroots administration more effective.

Elders are often the people who hear about a family dispute before the chief, notice a security problem before it becomes a police case, or know which household needs urgent assistance.

Giving them defined roles, basic tools, training and some form of facilitation could strengthen that link between households and government.

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For Ombai and his colleagues, however, the most immediate change is simpler.