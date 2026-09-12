UDA turns to law enforcement agencies after chaos at Kindiki’s event, outlines next steps

Kindiki was evacuated from the event in Embu after chaos broke out, leaving several vehicles burnt and scores injured amid fears of fatalities.

For the first time since rising to the position of Deputy President of Kenya, Professor Kithure Kindiki found himself in unfamiliar territory after chaos rocked an event that he presided over in Nembure, Embu County.

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Law enforcement agencies moved in to calm the situation, and fired teargas canisters in the air as they faced of with rival groups of youth which clashed with each other as well as with the police, leaving a trail of destruction.

Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

Kindiki was evacuated to safety as police moved in to contain the situation, turning what was meant to be a peaceful event into a day of chaos, confusion, clashes and tear gas.

Several vehicles were burnt with scores left nursing injuries amid fears of casualties.

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UDA breaks silence after chaos in Embu

Following the chaos, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by President William Ruto has issued a statement demanding swift action by law enforcement agencies against those behind the chaos.

The statement which was signed by Kindiki who is the deputy party leader condemned the violence and decried the loss and destruction.

“The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party regrets the loss and/ damage brought about by those responsible for organising the youth to disrupt our party meeting in Nembure, Embu earlier today,” read the statement in part.

The party emphasised the need for rival political sides to engage in issue-based politics rather than resorting to violence and sloganeering.

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“The Party condemns violence and demands that law enforcement agencies take punitive measures against all those responsible for perpetuating political violence.

“The Party stands for issue-based politics and a contest around who or which party has a better development track record and policy goals for Kenya’s future, rather than forcing support through lies, violence and useless slogans,” added the statement.

UDA outlines next steps after Kindiki was evacuated from chaotic event

The party pledged to stand in solidarity with those impacted by the chaos, which left a wave of destruction in its wake.

Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

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The party noted that its leadership in Embu will ascertain the exact nature of the losses and damage suffered by those affected and coordinate responses to stand in solidarity with the victims.

“Our party leadership in Embu has been tasked with verifying the exact nature of the loss and/or damage and coordinating responses to stand in solidarity with all those adversely affected in one way or another,” UDA concluded.

What caused the chaos & the aftermath

Reports indicate that rival groups of youth clashed with the police and with each other, turning what was meant to be a peaceful gathering into a battlefield.

Photos taken at the event show thick fumes of tear gas engulfing the crowded venue as people scamper for safety.