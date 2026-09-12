Inside Ruto’s high-stakes Nyanza tour: Projects & issues that will shape visit

Ruto sets sights on Nyanza as the battle for influence in the vote-rich region intensifies

President William Ruto is set to embark on a high-level tour of the Nyanza region, with the visit expected to take him across Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the visit, security has been tightened, with local leaders preparing to host the president and his entourage.

The Head of State will land in Kisumu on Sunday, September 13, 2026 and will attend a church service in the Lakeside city before embarking on an inspection of ongoing government projects.

Amid heightened attention on his administration’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the region, several projects have been implemented in Kisumu with many more lined up.

Projects lined up

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multi-billion Lumumba Affordable Housing Project and the Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kipsitet road are among those implemented by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

President William Ruto addressing a public gathering.

Others include the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba via Kisumu and the upgrading of Moi Stadium.

The second day of the visit will take him to Siaya County where ongoing projects and those lined up include the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project, Dhogoye Bridge and the Kodiaga-Rabango-Usenge road.

Siaya is home to Linda Mwananchi’s Governor James Orengo, who has teamed up with a host of firebrand politicians in a bid to send the president home in 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruto's bag of goodies

The itinerary indicates that senior government officials, local leaders and residents will converge in Homabay as the President oversees development projects and engages communities on key issues affecting the region on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Migori County will be the final stop of the visit whichcomes at a time when the government is rolling out Sh220 billion worth of projects across the four counties.

President William Ruto addressing a public gathering.

Areas of focus include roads, housing, markets, health, water and other infrastructure, with several elected leaders from the region welcoming the projects and warming up to supporting Ruto’s re-election bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Political significance of the visit

With the country entering into an electioneering period in which Ruto is facing a formidable challenge from a united opposition as he seeks a second term in office, the visit comes at a significant moment as he seeks to strengthen his presence in the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

With the Orange Democratic Movement divided into two factions, a fierce battle for influence is playing out in the region that has traditionally backed the party and its candidates.

One faction led by party leader Oburu Odinga has declared support for Ruto's re-election, while the rival Linda Mwananchi faction is keen on making him a one-term president.