Personal struggles that inspired Sammy Kioko’s Mavoko MP bid & shaped his journey

File image of comedian Sammy Kioko who announced his bid for the Mavoko parliamentary seat on Friday, September 11, 2026.

File image of comedian Sammy Kioko who announced his bid for the Mavoko parliamentary seat on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Comedian Sammy Kioko has opened up on deeply personal experiences that shaped his path and inspired him to go for the Mavoko parliamentary seat in the 2027 general election.

Comedian Sammy Kioko has announced that he will vie for the Mavoko parliamentary seat in the 2027 general election.

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Kioko unveiled his candidature on Friday, September 11, 2026, revealing that the decision to go for the seat was informed by personal experience.

While making the announcement, Kioko revealed that he listened and walked with the people he hopes to represent and made the decision with humility, gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

“On this day, September 11, 2026, I stand before you with a lot of humility, gratitude and a big sense of responsibility. I have listened, I have walked with you and I am ready to take the next step. I, Sammy Kioko, officially declare my candidature for the Member of Parliament, Mavoko Constituency,” he said.

File image of comedian Sammy Kioko who announced his bid for the Mavoko parliamentary seat on Friday, September 11, 2026.

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The comedian also opened up on deeply personal experiences that shaped his path and informed his decision to venture into elective politics.

From school struggles to politics: Experiences that shaped Kioko's ambitions

Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Kioko recounted how his parents struggled to see him through school and sacrifice their own comfort, a struggle which many parents are familiar with.

“I stand before you, not as someone who has had an easy journey, but someone who has known humble beginnings. I have seen people work from sunrise to sunset but struggle.

File image of comedian Sammy Kioko who announced his bid for the Mavoko parliamentary seat on Friday, September 11, 2026.

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I have seen my parents sacrifice everything, work hard but still struggle. My parents trued everything they could to educate me because like any other parent, they believed that their child could go further than they did.

He emotionally recounted how the intervention of a missionary altered the course of his journey at a time when he faced the reality of dropping out of school as his parents could not afford to keep him in school.

“But there came a time in life where they could no longer afford to keep me in school,” Kioko recounted emotionally, revealing that the missionary saw the potential in him and stepped in to give him an education.

“He saw something in me. He saw potential. He saw a young man who deserved a chance. That’s why every time I meet young people with brilliant ideas but nowhere to begin, I understand. Every time I meet a mother struggling to keep her child in school, I understand,” the comedian, who is a teacher by profession added.

Kioko stated in the deeply emotional speech that he can no longer afford to watch his people struggle and simply walk away.

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Kenyan celebrities with political ambtions

The bold move marks another chapter in the life of the youthful comedian as he joins a growing list of celebrities eyeing elective seats in 2027.

File image of comedian Sammy Kioko who announced his bid for the Mavoko parliamentary seat on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Celebrities making their debut in politics include rapper Henry Ohanga, popularly known as Octopizzo and Samidoh who have declared interest in the Kibra and Ol Joro Orok parliamentary seats respectively.