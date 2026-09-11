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Alcoholic, heavy drinker or social drinker? Learn the difference now

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 22:36 - 11 September 2026
Busaa (also spelled busa) is a traditional, cereal-based fermented beer native to East Africa, particularly popular among communities in western Kenya like the Luhya and Kalenjin (Image: Files)
Busaa (also spelled busa) is a traditional, cereal-based fermented beer native to East Africa, particularly popular among communities in western Kenya like the Luhya and Kalenjin (Image: Files)
Drinking every day does not automatically mean alcohol dependence, just as holding down a job does not mean alcohol poses no risk. Here is how social drinking, heavy drinking, binge drinking and Alcohol Use Disorder differ.
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In Kenya, every family has a man who has had his evening drink for decades, goes to work, raises children, supports his family and still pours himself a glass at the end of the day.

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To some people, that makes him an “alcoholic”.

But medically, the picture is not that simple.

The important distinctions are how much a person drinks, how they drink and whether they can control their alcohol use.

The terms people commonly use do not always mean the same thing.

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'Social drinker' describes someone who drinks occasionally, often at social events, weekends or gatherings, without alcohol becoming a significant source of problems (Image: Files)
'Social drinker' describes someone who drinks occasionally, often at social events, weekends or gatherings, without alcohol becoming a significant source of problems (Image: Files)

Social drinking

“Social drinker” is not a medical diagnosis.

It generally describes someone who drinks occasionally, often at social events, weekends or gatherings, without alcohol becoming a significant source of problems.

But occasional drinking is not automatically risk-free.

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WHO says alcohol carries health risks even at relatively low levels, with the risks increasing as consumption rises.

Heavy drinking

Heavy drinking is about quantity and pattern, not whether someone looks successful or “functional”.

NIAAA defines heavy drinking as five or more drinks on any day, or 15 or more per week, for men; and four or more on any day, or eight or more per week, for women.

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These figures use the US definition of a standard drink, so a Kenyan beer, glass of wine or spirits serving may not match one standard drink exactly.

A heavy drinker may still have a job, pay bills and maintain relationships.

That does not remove the health risks associated with heavy alcohol use.

WHO links alcohol to more than 200 diseases, injuries and health conditions.

Binge drinking

Binge drinking is different from drinking regularly.

NIAAA defines it as a pattern that typically involves five or more drinks for men or four or more for women within about two hours.

Someone can therefore drink only occasionally and still have a binge-drinking pattern.

Frequency and quantity are separate issues.

A heavy drinker is someone whose amount or pattern of drinking places them at increased risk (Image: Files)
A heavy drinker is someone whose amount or pattern of drinking places them at increased risk (Image: Files)
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When does drinking become a disorder?

The clinical term is Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

It refers to a problematic pattern of alcohol use that causes significant impairment or distress and involves difficulty stopping or controlling drinking despite consequences.

Signs can include repeatedly drinking more than intended, trying unsuccessfully to cut down, strong cravings and neglecting responsibilities.

Other signs include continuing to drink despite problems with family or work, giving up activities because of alcohol, developing tolerance or experiencing withdrawal.

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Under DSM-5 criteria, two or more such symptoms within 12 months can indicate AUD, with severity based on the number of symptoms.

Being “functional” does not settle the question

One of the common myths about alcohol is that someone cannot have a problem if they are still working, earning money or supporting a family.

That is not how AUD is assessed.

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A person can remain outwardly functional while drinking heavily or experiencing an increasing loss of control.

Equally, someone who drinks regularly does not automatically have AUD.

The pattern, consequences and ability to control drinking matter.

The phrase “functional alcoholic” is widely used in everyday conversation, but it is not itself a formal medical diagnosis.

So, what is the difference?

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A social drinker is an informal term for someone who drinks occasionally without apparent significant problems.

A heavy drinker is someone whose amount or pattern of drinking places them at increased risk.

A binge drinker consumes a large amount over a short period, whether or not they drink regularly.

Alcohol Use Disorder goes further, involving impaired control and other symptoms that show alcohol is causing significant problems or becoming difficult to manage.

The better question, therefore, is not simply “Does this person drink every day?”

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It is:

Can they control their drinking, and is alcohol beginning to interfere with their health, responsibilities, relationships or daily life?

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