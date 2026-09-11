Busaa is a thick, porridge-like traditional Kenyan beer made from fermented maize, millet, or sorghum that has a distinct sour, nutty flavor profile (Image: Files)

Busaa is a thick, porridge-like traditional Kenyan beer made from fermented maize, millet, or sorghum that has a distinct sour, nutty flavor profile (Image: Files)

What is Busaa? Unpacking the popular Kenya’s traditional brew, alcohol content and cultural roots

Busaa is more than a traditional drink. Fermented from grains and deeply woven into ceremonies in parts of Kenya, the brew has a long cultural history - but it is also an alcoholic drink subject to Kenyan law.

Pour a glass of Busaa in western Kenya and you are getting more than a drink.

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You are stepping into a tradition that has accompanied weddings, funerals, initiation ceremonies and other communal gatherings for generations.

Yet Busaa is also a fermented alcoholic beverage whose strength, preparation and sale have increasingly been viewed through the lens of public health and regulation.

Busaa (also spelled busa) is a traditional, cereal-based fermented beer native to East Africa, particularly popular among communities in western Kenya like the Luhya and Kalenjin (Image: Files)

What exactly is Busaa?

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Busaa is traditionally made from fermented grains, principally maize, although millet and sorghum may also be used depending on the community and available ingredients.

A documented brewing method from western Kenya describes a mixture of maize flour and sorghum or millet being fermented to produce a traditional malt liquor.

There is no single universal Busaa recipe.

Brewing practices vary by region and community, which is one reason the finished drink can differ considerably in taste and alcohol strength.

Unlike chang’aa, Busaa is fermented rather than distilled.

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That distinction matters because fermentation generally produces a lower alcohol concentration than spirits made through distillation.

How is Busaa made?

Traditional brewing can take several days.

One documented western Kenya process takes roughly six to seven days, beginning with the preparation and fermentation of maize flour.

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The mixture is heated, yeast and water are added, fermentation continues, and the resulting brew is eventually filtered through cloth.

Some traditional methods also involve dilution with hot water to produce a weaker drink.

The fermentation itself is what gives Busaa its characteristic flavour.

Research on East African fermented foods identifies organisms including Saccharomyces cerevisiae and lactic-acid bacteria among those associated with Busaa fermentation.

The latter contribute to the drink's characteristic sourness.

Busaa is a thick, porridge-like alcoholic drink made primarily from fermented maize, millet, or sorghum (Image: Files)

How strong is Busaa?

This is where the idea of Busaa as simply a “weak traditional drink” becomes misleading.

One Kenyan analysis recorded alcohol levels ranging from 2% to 7.5% alcohol by volume, while another study found an average of about 4% in the samples it examined.

Traditional Busaa is not produced to one industrial standard, so its alcohol content can differ according to the ingredients, fermentation period and brewing method.

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In other words, you cannot reliably determine its strength just by looking at it or judging it by taste.

Busaa in cultural circles

Its importance extends well beyond drinking.

Busaa has traditionally been served during weddings, funerals, circumcision and initiation ceremonies and other communal occasions.

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Among the Bukusu, a 2025 High Court case described the drink as part of ceremonies and social practices involving births, initiation, dowry negotiations, weddings and burials.

That cultural role is also tied to its economic history.

Research in western Kenya has documented women playing a significant role in traditional Busaa brewing and noted how brewing evolved from a largely older-generation activity into a more commercial enterprise involving women and younger consumers.

Busaa is deeply rooted in local social fabric, it acts as a cultural cornerstone for celebrations, weddings, initiation rites, and communal dispute resolutions (Image: Files)

Is Busaa legal in Kenya?

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Kenya's Alcoholic Drinks Control Act includes traditional alcoholic drinks within the definition of an alcoholic drink and generally requires licensing for the manufacture, sale or other commercial dealing in alcoholic beverages.

A 2025 High Court ruling involving Bukusu Busaa also made an important distinction:

The court did not find that traditional Busaa had been outlawed.

Instead, it held that Busaa remains an alcoholic drink subject to regulation, while recognising its cultural significance and the State's responsibility to protect public health and safety.

So being traditional does not automatically place Busaa outside Kenya's alcohol laws.

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A traditional drink in a modern economy

Busaa continues to occupy an unusual space in Kenya - part cultural heritage, part household enterprise and part regulated alcoholic beverage.

Its preparation remains rooted in traditional fermentation, but its future increasingly depends on questions of consistency, safety, licensing and commercialisation.

That tension is perhaps what makes Busaa worth understanding today.

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It is not simply an old drink that survived into the present.