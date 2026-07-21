Dr. Boni Khalwale is a prominent Kenyan politician, medical doctor, and the current Senator for Kakamega County, popularly known by the moniker "The Bullfighter" (Omushishi) (Image: Files)

Dr. Boni Khalwale is a prominent Kenyan politician, medical doctor, and the current Senator for Kakamega County, popularly known by the moniker "The Bullfighter" (Omushishi) (Image: Files)

Polygamy in Luhya-land: Four prominent leaders who've kept the tradition alive

Once woven into the fabric of many Kenyan communities, polygamy has become less common but remains very much alive. These four prominent Luhya leaders are among the public figures who have openly embraced a family tradition that continues to spark curiosity and debate.

For most public figures, family life is carefully guarded.

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But for a handful of Kenya's most recognisable leaders, having more than one wife has never been a secret.

While polygamy is legal under customary and Islamic marriages in Kenya, few high-profile personalities openly discuss it.

Interestingly, four of the country's best-known men who have publicly embraced polygamy all hail from the Luhya community, where the practice has long been recognised under customary traditions.

Here are four prominent Luhya leaders who have openly embraced polygamous marriages.

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COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli married former KTN Swahili news anchor Mary Kilobi in 2018 (Image: Files)

1. Francis Atwoli

Few people wear the label of polygamist as confidently as COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.

The veteran trade unionist has three wives - Jenifer Khainza, Roselinder Simiyu and broadcaster Mary Kilobi. Since marrying Kilobi in 2018, Atwoli has frequently spoken about his family life, often dismissing criticism with his trademark humour.

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His candid approach has made him one of Kenya's most recognisable public faces of modern polygamy.

An undated image of Senator Boni Khalwale's three wives at an event in Kakamega County (Image: Files)

2. Wycliffe Oparanya

Former Kakamega Governor and current Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has also been open about his polygamous family.

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He is married to Priscilla and Caroline Oparanya, both of whom have accompanied him during public functions over the years.

Family appearances at thanksgiving ceremonies and official events have reinforced his image as one of the few senior politicians comfortable sharing that side of his personal life.

3. Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale has never shied away from discussing his large family.

The outspoken politician has publicly acknowledged multiple wives, with his first wife, Adelaide, having passed away in 2019.

He has since continued to celebrate family milestones publicly and has spoken proudly about raising a large household, which includes 17 children.

For Khalwale, polygamy is not just a family arrangement but a cultural tradition he has consistently defended.

Raphael Wanjala is the current MP Budalangi Constituency, a prominent leader who's also publicly embraced polygamy (Image: Files)

4. Raphael Wanjala

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Wanjala has publicly acknowledged his two wives, Josephine and Veronica. He once revealed that he built nearly identical homes for both households to ensure fairness, a decision that attracted widespread attention.

He has also defended polygamy in public, even proposing that Members of Parliament with multiple wives should have all their spouses covered under parliamentary medical insurance.

Whether admired, questioned or debated, these four leaders have one thing in common - they have chosen openness over secrecy.

At a time when many public figures keep their private lives out of the spotlight, they have openly acknowledged family structures rooted in culture, tradition and personal conviction.

Their stories also reflect a broader reality:

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