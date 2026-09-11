The Sh2.1 Billion Livestock Plan: See full list of 24 counties covered ahead of El Niño rains
The government has launched a Sh2.1 billion livestock preparedness plan as Kenya steps up preparations for the anticipated El Niño rains.
Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe launched the National Livestock Sector El Niño Preparedness and Anticipatory Action Plan in Isiolo County on Thursday, September 10.
The programme targets 24 counties considered vulnerable because of flooding risks or their large livestock populations.
The plan takes a preventive approach, with the government seeking to put veterinary supplies, emergency equipment and other resources in affected areas before extreme weather causes major losses.
Sh1.5 billion for disease control
The largest share of the money - Sh1.5 billion - will go towards procuring and pre-positioning vaccines, veterinary medicines, laboratory reagents, personal protective equipment, mobile veterinary clinics and emergency response kits.
The measures are aimed partly at diseases that can become more prevalent after heavy rains and flooding.
Rift Valley fever is a particular concern because increased mosquito activity after flooding can raise transmission risks among cattle, sheep, goats and camels.
Protecting livestock infrastructure
Another Sh250 million will be used to protect critical livestock infrastructure, including cattle dips, livestock markets, slaughterhouses, milk-cooling facilities, veterinary laboratories and feed stores.
The government has also allocated Sh100 million for livestock evacuation, welfare and logistics, while Sh50 million will support strategic feed and fodder reserves, rehabilitation of water points and emergency water supplies.
Early warnings, farmer preparedness
The plan includes Sh100 million for early warning systems, climate-risk mapping, emergency communication and coordination between government agencies.
Another Sh100 million will support farmer awareness campaigns, biosecurity measures, livestock-insurance sensitization, commercial offtake operations and contingency planning.
The government says the approach is informed by the experience of the 2023 El Niño rains and the 2024 long rains, which resulted in livestock losses, damaged infrastructure and disease outbreaks.
The list of 24 counties covered
The initial programme covers 24 counties, namely:
Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Narok, Kajiado, Baringo, West Pokot, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Meru and Embu.
The government says other counties can be added depending on new weather advisories from the Kenya Meteorological Department.
Livestock is a priority
For millions of households, particularly in Kenya's arid and semi-arid areas, livestock represents income, food and household wealth.
Flooding can destroy grazing areas, contaminate water sources, disrupt animal movement and cut farmers off from markets and veterinary services.
Excess rainfall can also create conditions for disease outbreaks while disrupting livestock value chains.
Kagwe said the government wants to avoid repeating the losses experienced during previous extreme-weather events by moving resources into vulnerable areas before disasters occur.
The preparedness programme will operate under a One Health approach, linking animal, human and environmental health surveillance.
With Kenya already preparing for wider effects of the expected rains, the livestock plan represents a shift from responding to losses after they happen to trying to protect animals, farmers and livestock infrastructure before the rains arrive.
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