The law is a weapon…and only one side gets to hold it

The law is a weapon…and only one side gets to hold it

The law is a weapon…and only one side gets to hold it

A court that jails someone under a law that no longer legally exists isn't malfunctioning, it's following orders. An election commission run by a sitting judge isn't a mistake, it's a feature

Almost every country has a constitution that promises separation of powers. A government that rules.

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Courts that judge fairly. An election body that stays neutral. On paper, these are three separate things, checking each other.

In practice, in a lot of African countries, they are not separate at all. The same small circle of people runs the party, runs the government, and shapes what happens in court.

This is not an accident or a breakdown. It is how the system is built to work.

File image of African leaders, head of states and governments at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Concludes in Addis Ababa, in February 2026

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Zimbabwe: judges who admit the courts are compromised

Zimbabwe's problem is not hidden. It's been confirmed by the judges themselves.

A group of sitting High Court and Supreme Court judges wrote directly to the president, accusing the country's top judge at the time of bending rulings to favor the ruling party and pressuring colleagues who resisted.

The gap between who gets prosecuted and who doesn't is enormous. An investigation caught politically connected figures on camera laundering gold. No one was arrested.

Officials accused of stealing funds meant for farmers faced no real consequences either but when ordinary critics speak out, the state moves fast.

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In 2025, the ruling party, ZANU-PF, summoned sitting judges to a training session run jointly with the state intelligence service.

File image of President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the 7th AU Coordination Meeting in Malabo

Think about what that means: the people deciding who goes to prison were sent to a class run by the party and the spy agency.

That's not judicial independence slipping. That's judicial independence being deliberately dismantled.

Angola: the president decides, even when the prosecutors vote

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Angola has all the right institutions: a Supreme Court, a Constitutional Court, an Attorney General's office.

But judges are chosen based on political loyalty, not just legal skill. In sensitive cases, rulings are widely believed to follow instructions from the presidency, not just the law.

The results are hard to defend. In January 2026, a court rushed an activist to trial on rebellion charges, skipping a hearing the law requires.

Around the same time, a street vendor spent six months in jail under a law that Angola's own Constitutional Court had already struck down as unconstitutional. The state kept him locked up anyway.

Protesters in Angola

The prosecutor's office shows the same pattern. Prosecutors held a real vote to choose their next leader.

But under Angola's rules, the president alone picks the winner from the top three vote getters. The vote is real but the outcome is not decided by the vote.

Uganda: winning an election that was never really a contest

Uganda's president has ruled since 1986. In January 2026, he won a seventh term with 71.65% of the vote.

But look at how that number was produced: opposition leaders arrested and mistreated before the vote, the internet and mobile money shut off in the days leading up to it, and voting equipment that mysteriously failed on election day.

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File image of President Yoweri Museveni campaigning in Kalangala in support of the NRM Woman MP candidate, Idah Nabayiga, in June 2026

Term limits never stopped him and even removed them, twice, using a parliament his own party control completely.

The body that oversees elections is chaired by a sitting judge, meaning the referee and the ruling side share the same institution.

When a losing candidate challenged the result in court, the election commission, the president's lawyers and the government's own attorney general all showed up to argue the same side.

Forty years. One man and one party that writes the rules, referees the game, and prosecutes anyone who complains about the score.

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Kenya: the one court that pushes back, and still loses the fight

Kenya breaks the pattern a little, and that's exactly why it matters here. Kenya's courts are not just a rubber stamp.

In mid-2025, the High Court threw out the president's picks for new election commissioners because he had broken a court order that was still in force.

File image of a podium by the IEBC in readiness for a presser at Bomas of Kenya

On paper, that's the system working the way it should: a court checks the president, and wins.

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Except the president simply re-issued the same appointments and pushed them through anyway.

A court order was ignored, then worked around. The election commission that will oversee Kenya's next election was put in place through exactly the kind of move that separation of powers is supposed to stop.

And it worked, because nothing forces a president to obey a court order except his own choice to do so.

That's the harder lesson here. Kenya's courts are not captured the way Angola's or Zimbabwe's are.

But even a court willing to rule against the president can be brushed aside, if the president decides that ignoring the ruling costs him less than losing control of the referee.

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A court's independence only matters if breaking its rules actually costs something.

Who actually holds the power?

Strip away the formal titles and the truth is simple: in all three countries, "the rule of law" mostly means whoever is already in charge decides what counts as lawful.

The prosecutor, the judge, the election official and the president are not four separate checks on each other. They are different roles played by the same small group of people.

This should be unsettling for a simple reason: none of it is broken. It's working exactly as designed.

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A court that jails someone under a law that no longer legally exists isn't malfunctioning, it's following orders.

An election commission run by a sitting judge isn't a mistake, it's a feature.

A prosecutor picked by the president after a vote that doesn't actually decide anything isn't corruption creeping in around the edges, it's the whole structure.

File image of a UN Peace-keeping mission soldier with local children in Africa

And yet, it isn't total. Zimbabwean judges wrote the letter that exposed their own compromised bench.

Ugandan candidates keep filing election challenges they're likely to lose, because losing and having it on record still matters.

Journalists in Angola keep reporting names the government would rather bury.

This resistance is small and often overpowered but it's the only thing standing between quiet, authoritarianism and something worse.

The real question was never whether politics and law would eventually collide in these countries. They collided long ago, and politics won.