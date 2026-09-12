Scores injured, vehicles burnt as police fire tear gas during DP Kindiki’s event

Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

Photos taken at the event show thick fumes of tear gas engulfing the crowded venue as people who were mostly wearing yellow t-shirts and caps scampered for safety.

Several people have been injured, with fears of casualties, after chaos broke out during Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s empowerment meeting in Nembure, Embu County, on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

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As is common with the empowerment meetings popularised by leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration and the broad-based government, residents turned out in large numbers.

Those who could not enter the venue where thousands had gathered were held under police guard at a separate venue.

Rival groups clash at Kindiki's empowerment event in Embu

A section of the crowd turned rowdy and overwhelmed the police, with the law enforcers firing tear gas canisters into the air to contain the situation.

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Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

Photos taken at the event show thick fumes of tear gas engulfing the crowded venue as people scamper for safety.

Reports indicate that rival groups of youth clashed with the police and with each other, turning what was meant to be a peaceful gathering into a battlefield.

Several vehicles went up in flames during the chaos, with fears of casualties.

Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

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DP Kindiki and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who presided over the event, condemned the clashes and urged politicians to engage on the basis of their policies rather than chaos.

DP Kindiki's verdict on the chaos

He linked the chaos to politics, accusing a person he did not name of sending the rowdy youth to confront the police and disrupt the event.

Kindiki condemned the clashes and urged political leaders to compete through their policies rather than send young people to confront police.

“Kwa hivyo tuheshimiane. Kila mtu akuje na sera yake. Hiyo ni mambo duni,” Kindiki said. Mbona unataka kuumiza vijana ambao wanakuunga mkono? Mbona unatuma vijana kukabiliana na polisi na ndio unategemea wakupigie kura?” Kindiki stated.

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Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu