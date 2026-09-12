What Gachagua told Babu Owino ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a gathering at an event in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. [Rigathi Gachagua/Facebook]

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a gathering at an event in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. [Rigathi Gachagua/Facebook]

I called Babu Owino this morning - Rigathi Gachagua reveals what he discussed with the Embakasi East MP ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has revealed details of his discussion with Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on the future of the united opposition and its plans to challenge President William Ruto at the ballot in the 2027 General Election.

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While addressing a gathering in Portland, Oregon as part of his ongoing engagements in the United States on Saturday, September 12, 2026, the former Deputy President confirmed that he reached out to Babu Owino over the lawmaker’s recent remarks on the selection of the presidential flagbearer for the opposition.

The fiery lawmaker recently issued a warning in which he stated that opposition parties risk losing the 2027 election if they delay efforts to unite and agree on a single candidate to be at the ballot.

“I heard my younger brother Babu Owino saying, we must choose somebody today; if we don't, we are in trouble,” Gachagua said.

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a gathering at an event in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. [Rigathi Gachagua/Facebook]

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The former Deputy President said that he promptly reached out to Babu Owino and shared his take on when the opposition should unveil its presidential candidate.

What Gachagua told Babu Owino

Drawing from his experience in Kenyan politics, Gachagua revealed that he urged Babu Owino to be patient, explaining that the opposition still has ample time to agree on the vcandidate who will be at the ballot.

“I called Babu this morning; I said, young man, listen to us, we have been around for long. It's not the time to get a flagbearer,” he revealed.

In their discussion, Gachagua referenced the 2002 presidential election in which the opposition threw its weight behind Mwai Kibaki with two months to the election.

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“I told Babu, Mwai Kibaki was agreed on as a single presidential candidate on 14th of October, 2002, when the elections were 27th of December, the same year. Two months, 13 days apart. 73 days only. We have 300 days. What's the problem? There is no issue. Let's be patient,” Gachagua said.

Ruto's moves that sparked Babu Owino's concerns

With the Kenya Kwanza and the broad-based government side coalescing around President William Ruto’s second term bid, Babu cautioned the opposition that any further delay in picking its candidate could give the incumbent a headstart.

According to him, the delay may also see opposition politicians opt for other elective seats or end up pursuing their presidential ambitions separately.

Babu Owino, James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna [Babu Owino/Facebook]

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“If they (the side backing Ruto’s re-election) decide on one candidate and say it's this one and they start campaigning, how will things look? Without unity of opposition, we will face a difficult time. By December, everyone will be looking for their own seats,” the MP cautioned.

He urged the opposition to unite without further delay and pick its presidential candidate or risk losing to elections.

Linda Mwananchi political blitz in Nairobi

Gachagua’s remarks came at a time when the Linda Mwananchi brigade that has firebrand politicians including the Embakasi East MP, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, his Kisii counterpart Richard Onyonka and Siaya Governor James Orengo are preparing for a political blitz around Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

An itinerary shared by Babu Owino indicates that the tour will start at All Saints Cathedral with a series of stopovers and roadside rallies.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino (right) addresses the crowd during a past Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega