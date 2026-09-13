Dr David Silverstein dies: How Moi’s personal physician left his mark in Kenya

Silverstein first attended to Moi, who was then serving as Kenya’s Vice President in 1977, and this marked the start of more than four decades of service until February 2020 when the former president died.

The death of Dr David Silverstein, the longtime personal physician of late President Daniel arap Moi marked the end of an era for a dedicated doctor who shaped healthcare in the country and carried the huge responsibility of caring for mzee Moi with grace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His death was announced by former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Born in 1944 in Chicago, United States of America, Silverstein attended the University of Chicago School of Medicine in 1967 and proceeded to other institutions in the subsequent years, including cardiology fellowship training at the University of Washington.

Dr David Silverstein [William Ruto/Facebook]

He came to Kenya in 1974 for what was meant to be a short stay but ended up being a lifetime of service after he registered as a medical practitioner in Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silverstein’s long journey and relationship with Moi

Silverstein first attended to Moi, who was then serving as Kenya’s Vice President in 1977.

This marked the beginning of a long relationship that grew beyond that of a doctor and his patient with Silverstein taking on the huge responsibility to Mzee Moi with grace.

When Moi ascended to the presidency following the demise of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1978, he retained Silverstein as his personal physician.

File image of the late Mzee Daniel Arap Moi with his son Gideon Moi

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this role, he was attended to Moi and was involved in his medical care both at State House and at various medical facilities for 42 years, including after Moi’s retirement.

As Moi battled health challenges at Nairobi Hospital in 2019 and 2020, Silversten was the lead physician, heading a team of professionals managing the ageing and ailing former president until he took his last breath in February 2020.

Establishing Kenya’s first cardiac laboratory & contributions to healthcare sector

Silverstein left his mark in Kenya’s healthcare sector where he served with empathy and dedication for more than four decades.

He helped establish Kenya's first cardiac catheterisation laboratory at Kenyatta National Hospital, positioning the institution as a centre of excellence in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, quality healthcare and groundbreaking medical innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a time when specialised cardiac services were not developed in the country, Silverstein helped establish cardiology as a specialised clinical and teaching discipline in Kenya and joined the University of Nairobi Medical School as a lecturer in medicine.

Moi family mourns

The Moi family paid glowing tributes to the fallen doctor, stating that he left a lasting impression on those he treated, praising his attention to detail and empathy.

The statement by Gideon Moi celebrated him as a dedicated doctor whose care and friendship remained deeply valued by the Moi family.

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

“Dr Silverstein left a lasting impression on those he treated, and we witnessed firsthand his attention to detail and empathy. To him, Mzee Moi was not merely a client. He was a human being whose health, dignity and wellbeing mattered deeply to him,” Gideon said.

“We are deeply grateful to them for allowing Dr Silverstein to walk with Mzee Moi throughout his journey of health. His care and friendship will always be remembered with gratitude.” Gideon added.

President William Ruto also condoled with the family, remembering him as a distinguished medical practitioner who touched the lives of many and left a distinguished legacy of service to the nation through his pioneering contributions to the advancement of medicine, particularly in cardiology.