Meet Orengo’s children: Their spouses & why Sifuna skipped his daughter’s wedding

James Orengo with his daughter Zenani during her wedding

James Orengo with his daughter Zenani during her wedding

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was among the dignitaries who joined the couple on their big day and wished the newlyweds well as they embark on another phase of their lives.

Saturday, September 12, 2026 marked yet another important milestone in the lives of Siaya Governor James Orengo and his wife Betty Murungi as their daughter Zenani Orengo married her fiancé, Justin Wanyoike in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The beautiful ceremony brought together family and friends to celebrate the union of the newlyweds and usher them into a new chapter in their lives, with James Orengo proudly giving his daughter hand in marriage.

Zenani Orengo and Justin Wanyoike exchanging their vows in a lavish wedding ceremony on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament and firebrand Linda Mwananchi politician Babu Owino was among the dignitaries who joined the couple on their big day and wished the newlyweds well as they embark on another phase of their lives.

The absence of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who is a close associate of Orengo, having found themselves on the same side as Orange Democratic Movement split into two factions following the demise of Raila Odinga

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair have also struck a close bond due to their shared political journey and bromance in the Linda Mwananchi political formation that has since expanded with politicians from other parties joining.

Such intimate family moments offer an opportunity to forge new alliance and deepen existing ones beyond merely sharing the same political journey and his absence at the glamorous event was conspicuous.

Sifuna's absence at Zenani Orengo's wedding

As Zenani walked down the aisle, Sifuna was hundreds of kilometres away, attending a funeral.

His digital footprints reveal that the Senator was in Kabuchai, celebrating the life of Mama Alina Namalwa Wakwabubi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An update on his social media accounts confirms that the Senator was out of town, even as the Linda

Mwananchi brigade led by Babu did a lap across the city, moving along Jogoo Road, Donholm Roundabout, Umoja and Jacarandan with the MP joining Orengo’s family at the wedding later in the day.

Babu Owino with James Orengo at Zenani’s wedding

“Condoling with the family of my sister and colleague Hon Consolata Wakwabubi during the burial of their mum Mama Alina Wakwabubi. Mungu amlaze mahali pema peponi,” the update reads.

Orengo’s children and who they are married to

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orengo’s union with Betty continues to stand strong with the couple having seven children together.

They have three sons: Michael, Bob, Steven and four daughters namely Zenani, Josephine, Lavender and Lynette Orengo.

A fruit does not fall far from the tree and the same is the case for Bob who followed his father in the legal profession.

Michael on the other hand pursued a career in Architecture.

James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event

Lavender Orengo married to Albert Adur in a glamorous ceremony that was graced by Raila Odinga in October 2022.