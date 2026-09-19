Known for blending luxury and street culture in his matatus, George stayed true to his character and invested heavily to ensure that the new fleet changes the game in the vibrant nganya culture.

President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto’s business empire is quietly taking shape as he builds a portfolio of commercial interests characterised by expansion, reinvention and a growing appetite for business success.

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Friday, September 18, 2026 marked yet another chapter in his entrepreneurial journey as he turned Nairobi Central Business District into a glowing spectacle during the commissioning of a new fleet of matatus under his 98 Sacco that is associated with customised matatus.

George unveiled six matatus, adding another chapter to his high-profile venture into Nairobi’s vibrant nganya culture and expanding his fleet.

Luxury & comfort at a price

Known for blending luxury and street culture in his matatus, George stayed true to his character and invested heavily to ensure that the new fleet changes the game in the vibrant nganya culture.

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George Ruto expands his business empire, explains decision to invest in matatus

The services of experts in the industry were enlisted to give the new fleet upgrades and modifications with the luxury touches and massive investments reflecting in the final product.

From a perfect blend of lighting to graffiti and redesigned interior where comfort meets luxury with state-of-the-art music system, each matatu tells a story and promises commuters a great experience.

Commissioning of George Ruto's matatus

The commissioning of the new fleet was marked by more than the usual excitement surrounding Nairobi’s customised nganya culture.

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George leaned on his faith and invited a pastor who prayed over the vehicles, seeking God’s protection and blessing for the vehicles, their crews and the journeys ahead before sprinkling holy water on them.

The entire crew that will operate the vehicles turned up for the event dressed in white and ready to take the fleet on their maiden lap of honour to give nganya enthusiasts a feel of the latest entrants into the scene.

The streets of the Nairobi CBD came alive shortly after the brief ceremony, with the newly customised vehicles filing out of the garage in a convoy as their lights and entertainment systems came alive.

George's passion that turned into investment

George opened up on his decision to invest in the transport industry in a brief interview conducted at the venue of the launch of his new fleet, explaining his passion for matatus.

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"The matatu sector has been a passion in my life for a very long time, since I was in high school. When I got the opportunity to invest, to become an investor, I couldn't say no to that." He explained.

George Ruto expands his business empire, explains decision to invest in matatus

He attributed the success to God, revealing that his investment in the industry has expanded rapidly, making him a major player in the game.

Growing empire

George Ruto’s involvement in the matatu industry has drawn considerable attention, with the President's son turning his investment into a transport operation featuring vehicles such as Raptor, Money Fest, Matrix, Mood, Baba Yaga and Manifest.

This growth has had its share of controversies that have put the President’s son in the spotlight in the past.

George Ruto's matatu christened Mood

Viral videos of Manifest performing dangerous stunts and breaking traffic laws have surfaced in the past, drawing scrutiny from the NTSA at a time when accidents are a concern and recklessness of some drivers a daily reality on Kenyan roads.