Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri takes the salute during the Specialist and Special Duty Officer Cadets Intake 01/26 Commissioning Parade at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA), Lanet on 17th September 2026 (Image: KDF)

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri takes the salute during the Specialist and Special Duty Officer Cadets Intake 01/26 Commissioning Parade at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA), Lanet on 17th September 2026 (Image: KDF)

Military parades in Kenya: When can the president delegate the salute?

The President is Commander-in-Chief, but a military pass-out parade does not automatically require him to be the person inspecting the guard and taking the salute. Kenya’s law, military structure and past ceremonies show a distinction between presidential authority and who physically presides over a parade.

When a military formation marches past the reviewing stand, the person taking the salute naturally attracts attention.

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In Kenya, that is often the President.

But the ceremony at the Kenya Military Academy on September 17, 2026, offered a useful reminder that presidential authority and ceremonial presence are not necessarily the same thing.

Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri presided over the commissioning parade of 129 Specialist and Special Duty Officer cadets while President William Ruto was on a development tour of Nyanza.

Kahariri inspected the guard of honour and read the President’s signed commissioning letter to the new officers.

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Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri gives an award during the Specialist and Special Duty Officer Cadets Intake 01/26 Commissioning Parade at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA), Lanet on September 17th, 2026 (Image: KDF)

The Constitution makes the President Commander-in-Chief

Article 131 of the Constitution establishes the President as Commander-in-Chief of the KDF.

That position gives the Head of State constitutional authority over the Defence Forces, alongside other responsibilities including chairing the National Security Council.

But the Constitution does not state that the President must personally preside over every military parade, graduation or commissioning ceremony.

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The Kenya Defence Forces Act similarly says the President, as Commander-in-Chief, is responsible for the organisation and command of the Defence Forces and appoints the CDF, Vice CDF and Service Commanders.

That is a command responsibility.

It is different from a rule requiring the President to physically stand on a parade dais whenever troops pass out.

Commissioning an officer is different from hosting the ceremony

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The distinction becomes clearer with officer cadets.

Under Kenya’s military system, an officer receives a presidential commission.

At the September 17 ceremony, Kahariri read the commissioning parchment signed by Ruto, meaning the President’s constitutional role in the appointment was preserved even though he was not physically at Lanet.

In other words, the CDF was conducting the ceremony; he was not becoming Commander-in-Chief.

The distinction is also visible in the KDF Act, which gives the CDF his own statutory responsibilities and provides for delegation of powers and assignment of duties within the military chain of command.

Kenya has used representatives before

The September ceremony was not without precedent.

In April 2016, then CDF General Samson Mwathethe presided over the Specialists and Special Duty Officers Commissioning Parade at KMA on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He read the Presidential Commissioning Parchment to the new officers.

More recent ceremonies show the opposite pattern.

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President Ruto personally presided over KDF officer commissioning ceremonies in March 2023, May 2024 and April 2025.

The record therefore shows presidential attendance is customary at major ceremonies, but representation has also occurred.

In April 2016, then CDF General Samson Mwathethe presided over the Specialists and Special Duty Officers Commissioning Parade at KMA on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta (Image: KDF)

The police system is different

The General Service Unit and the wider National Police Service should not be treated as the same institution as the KDF.

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Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the Inspector-General exercises independent command over the National Police Service.

The NPS itself identifies the IG as the person holding that independent command, with the Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service each headed by a Deputy Inspector-General.

Police pass-out ceremonies can consequently involve different senior officials.

The NPS has, for example, documented the President personally presiding over the August 28, 2026 recruits’ parade at Kiganjo.

The important point is that a ceremonial parade should not be mistaken for a change in constitutional command.

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Even Sandhurst separates authority from attendance

The practice is not unique to Kenya.

At Britain's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the ceremony is the Sovereign's Parade, yet the monarch is not required to attend personally.

In 2026, Britain's Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker, represented King Charles III at one of the parades.

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That is the useful comparison:

The sovereign remains the constitutional figure behind the ceremony while an authorized representative performs the ceremonial function.

So, can the President delegate the salute?

The safest way to put it is that the President can be represented at a military ceremony without surrendering or transferring the constitutional office of Commander-in-Chief.

Military protocol can make presidential attendance look indispensable because it has become a familiar tradition.

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But tradition is not the same as a constitutional requirement.

The Lanet ceremony therefore illustrates a broader military principle: