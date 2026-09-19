Guardian Angel unveils 6th business in 2026: Inside his empire & money moves

The singer gave his followers a front-row seat in his latest hustle, admitting that he is a man on a mission, pursuing his entrepreneurial ambitions and diversifying his income streams.

Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel is making moves beyond the music studio, expanding his business empire one venture at a time with the singer unveiling his sixth business this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer gave his followers a front-row seat in his latest hustle, admitting that he is a man on a mission, pursuing his entrepreneurial ambitions and diversifying his income streams.

Guardian Angel shared that his sixth business is reselling secondhand clothing bales from Gikomba Market in Nairobi, a venture which promises good returns.

Guardian Angel

Dropping the glitz and glamour associated with most celebrities, the singer his the crowded streets of Gikomba, capturing his experience in a video which he shared on his social profiles in a bid to inspire his followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video shows the gospel star navigating the busy streets of Gikomba to a warehouse with bales of clothes.

He explained that he was there to pick a few bales before hitting the market, hoping to cash in on the lucrative second-hand clothes trade.

Approach to life & entrepreneurial ambitions

In an era where celebrities and social media personalities flaunt bundles of bank notes as a symbol of success, the singer lifted the lid on his approach to life.

The singer revealed that he has made a conscious decision to pursue business over the popular social media theatrics of flaunting wealth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Huu mwaka nimeamua, mimi siwaonyeshi bundles za pesa. Hizo niko nazo, lakini sitaki kuwaonyesha. Nataka tu niwaonyeshe mahali zinatoka," he said, adding that he simply can't sit back idle.

His latest venture offers a glimpse into his entrepreneurial mindset and his determination to build sustainable businesses outside the often-unpredictable world of music.

The singer also outlined some of the ventures he has established over the recent past, stating that they are all up and running with his eyes now focused in establishing more to keep his pockets healthier.

Making money and building wealth

The singer is behind the 20-acre Waingo Farm in Machakos listed several businesses, including an agrovet, a thriving onion farm and the construction of rental houses among his latest ventures, capping the tally of the businesses he has established this year at five or six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The farm includes onions, maize, vegetables, poultry and fish, supported by irrigation and water infrastructure.

Guardian Angel has emerged as one of the leading large-scale onions farmer in Kenya, through his Waingo Farm investment (Image: Files)

In August 2026, the musician showcased an onion harvest reported at about 350 tonnes, with its estimated market value placed at roughly Sh17 million.